Sensational in Ancona: Samuele Ceccarelli beat Marcell Jacobs in the 60m final! The young Tuscan (originally from Massa, his words here) managed to surpass the Olympic champion of 100 meters at the Italian Indoor Championships. The sprinter from Lombardy ran into a second consecutive setback, after Wednesday evening he had lost on 60 meters in Lievin, seeing the end of an unbeaten run that had lasted for two years and twenty consecutive victories. Marcell Jacobs signed a 6.55, which represents his season record (6.56 in battery, after 6.57 between Lodz and Lievin), but it wasn’t enough to get his hands on the Italian title. Relive the race:

