Marcello Gemmato, pharmacist and health manager of Fratelli d’Italia, is the new undersecretary for health. Born in Bari on 21 December 1972, he specializes in hospital pharmacy. He began his political militancy as a young man following his father’s footsteps in the Italian Social Movement, in 2012 he chose to follow the Brothers of Italy-National Alliance project.

He was elected parliamentary in 2018 in the Puglia constituency in the list of Brothers of Italy with Giorgia Meloni and held the role of secretary of the Social Affairs Commission. He was re-elected deputy in this new electoral round. In a recent interview with La Repubblica, Gemmato said he was against the Green Pass because “it is not a health measure, it does not start from scientific principles”. With respect to vaccines, he instead explained how “the vaccination strategy should make the elderly and those with health problems safe, vaccinating 6-year-old children made no sense”. It is also of the idea of ​​”no longer placing obligations on health personnel”. Obligation that today’s Council of Ministers has decided to lapse from tomorrow 1st November. The masks, he explained, “are useful, you have to evaluate the circulation and decide whether to recommend them and where”.

Speaking a few weeks ago at the 79th National Congress of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners in Villasimius in Sardinia, Gemmato then underlined that community houses, provided for in the NRP, “are not the solution to strengthen local health care”. “There are general practitioners and pharmacies who are in the field and closest to the citizen – he explained – we must have a pragmatic approach. Not doing it and making this mistake after the pandemic means not having understood anything. If we can intervene on the PNRR we will keep in mind two things: constant dialogue with professional associations and, in a PNRR tailored to citizens, it is necessary to start not from structures but from professionals “. Gemmato and the Brothers of Italy, in the Chamber, then expressed themselves in favor of the establishment of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the use of asbestos and its remediation.