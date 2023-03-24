World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is celebrated every year on 24 March in remembrance of 24 March 1882, when Robert Koch announced to the scientific community the discovery of the causative agent of this disease.

At the global level it is necessary to achieve the objective of the strategy “End TB” Of end TB by 2030 as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The WHO message



On this year’s World TB Day the message “Yes! We can end TB!” Expresses the urgency to continue investing resources to step up the fight against TB and deliver on the commitments made by global leaders to end TB, adopt the new recommendations and ensure a multi-sectoral approach to fight the disease.

The WHO European Region has developed a new action plan for the years 2023-2030 with the following objectives for the year 2030 compared with the year 2015:

reduce by 90% i die from TB

reduce the incidence of TB 80%

achieve a treatment success rate of 85% among cases of multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB).

The Action Plan was presented for adoption at the 72a session of the Regional Committee for Europe (RC72) in September 2022.

Since 1997, the WHO has published the Global Tuberculosis Reporta document describing the epidemiological situation of the member countries.

Tuberculosis is the thirteenth leading cause of death worldwide. These are the data in 2021.

In the world



it is estimated that 10.6 million of people contracted tuberculosis

1.6 million of people have died from the disease.

of people have died from the disease. it is estimated that 1.2 million of children have fallen ill with tuberculosis

only one in three people with drug-resistant TB accessed treatment in 2020; Multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) still poses a major public health problem and health security threat

the COVID 19 pandemic caused by Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has had a major impact on tuberculosis surveillance, prevention and treatment

In Italy



Italy is defined by the WHO as a country “ low endemic ”, since there are less than 10 cases of the disease per 100,000 inhabitants

in 2021 they were notified 2.480 cases of tuberculosis

in 2021, the notification rate of tuberculosis disease was 4.2 cases per 100,000 residents; an increase of 8.4% was recorded compared to 2020 and a decrease of 25.9% compared to the values ​​recorded in 2019

from 2010 to 2021, the disease notification rate decreased progressively (from 7.7 per 100,000 to 4.2 per 100,000).

the notification rate in 2020 recorded the lowest value (3.8 per 100,000 residents)

from 2018 to 2021 a decrease in the notification rate was recorded in all age groups.

Ministry activities



The Ministry of Health, together with the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, has drawn up guidelines aimed at the prevention of TB, the surveillance of the disease and resistance to anti-tuberculosis drugs and at studying paths useful for promoting access to health services for diagnosis and disease treatment.

As part of the activities of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CCM), as coordination body between the Ministry of Health and the Regions for surveillance, prevention and prompt response to emergencies, projects have been financed aimed at implementing the End TB strategy, at defining control strategies for tuberculosis associated with HIV, to the control and prevention of tuberculosis disease and infection in Italy by implementing the global elimination strategy.

The Ministry participated in WHO’s consultation with Member States on the development of the TB Action Plan for the WHO European Region 2023-2030.

With regard to international activities, the Ministry participated in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, during which the specific objectives of TB prevention and control were addressed in a global and multisectoral way.

The Ministry participated in the first Health Working Group event titled “Financing for Tuberculosis (TB) Response: Overcoming COVID-19 Disruption and Building Future Pandemic Preparedness“, which was held in Indonesia on 29 and 30 March 2022 as part of the G20 activities.

During these meetings, the need to continue with the implementation of the following actions was reiterated:

invest in tuberculosis research to develop new effective vaccines, new diagnostic tools, medicines and other treatment modalities, and research into the underlying mechanisms of resistance

contribute to the training of healthcare personnel with innovative methods

ensure moments of comparison between the different programs and results in the European countries

propose support actions, in the context of international cooperation, in highly endemic countries.

To know more