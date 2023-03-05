RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

With the “Day of Healthy Eating” on March 7, 2023, the Association for Nutrition and Dietetics e. V. (VFED) drew attention to the importance of a healthy diet for the 26th time. The theme of this year’s action day is: “Sustainable nutrition: regional, seasonal, fair, environmentally friendly: healthy and tasty!” Education about the importance of a healthy diet for liver health is an important goal of gastroenterology at the University Hospital (UKGM) in Giessen and a field of action for the German Liver Foundation. In September 2022, the foundation published “The Big Cookbook for the Liver”, which Prof. Roeb, Head of Gastroenterology, is happy to recommend to both patients and their families to make every day a day of healthy eating.

According to Duden, “civilization” means all of the social and material living conditions created and improved by technical and scientific progress. But these “improved” living conditions in western industrial nations often lead to unhealthy behavior in everyday life. The consumption of sugary drinks and the always available high-calorie food, which often contains few nutrients, as well as a mostly “sedentary lifestyle” are the main causes of weight gain.

The consequences are the so-called civilization diseases, which include the metabolic syndrome. More and more people – and increasingly younger people – are affected by the metabolic syndrome and the associated increased risk of cancer. This development is classified as worrying by many experts, which is also confirmed by Prof. Dr. Elke Roeb, Head of Gastroenterology at the UKGM in Gießen and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the German Liver Foundation: “The metabolic syndrome is the collective term for various diseases that are primarily associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases due to changes in the metabolic process These include overweight, obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia and high blood pressure. This can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In Germany, almost every third person suffers from NAFLD. Doctors are also increasingly finding fatty liver in children and adolescents. In many cases, non-alcoholic fatty liver develops into an inflamed fatty liver (fatty liver hepatitis), on the basis of which liver cirrhosis and liver cell cancer can form.”

To date, there are no approved drugs for non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis. The current therapy is therefore primarily aimed at a lifestyle change with more exercise and a change in diet. But as is so often the case in life, there is a very large discrepancy between theory and practice: people who want to eat healthily often lack the decisive basic knowledge of nutrition and metabolism as well as practical experience in the areas of food and preparation.

For this reason, the German Liver Foundation has published “The Big Cookbook for the Liver”. “Liver diseases can be positively influenced by appropriate nutrition. A healthy diet adapted to the situation is therefore extremely important for those affected. This can decisively improve the state of health of those affected and even contribute to healing in the case of fatty liver diseases. The cookbook is aimed at everyone who are interested in nutrition that is healthy for the liver. In particular, people with fatty liver (disease) or cirrhosis of the liver, with the storage diseases hemochromatosis and Morbus Wilson or after a liver transplant will find important information and numerous recipes for a nutrition that meets their needs. It was created in the cooperation of an interdisciplinary team, which included dieticians, nutritionists and doctors,” explains Prof. Elke Roeb and reports from everyday clinical practice: “We see it again and again that the patients know that they have to change their diet and that they have to change their diet are also willing, but they lack information and concrete, practical assistance. The explanations of dietary rules and the various liver diseases contained in the cookbook are important for understanding the relationship between diet and liver disease. We are thus closing a gap in patient care and with this cookbook we are helping to ensure that, at best, liver disease that requires treatment does not occur in the first place.”

Current studies show that a healthy diet also has positive effects on brain health or aging of the brain. Compared to people of normal weight, obese middle-aged people have a higher risk of having a stroke or developing dementia later in life. With a healthy diet, people stay smarter, fitter and have a healthier liver even as they get older.

