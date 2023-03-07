news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 07 – An exhibition on mental and physical ‘cages’, called The Cage, at the Civitavecchia prison, while in Pozzuoli cooking classes with the Napoli Calcio chef Paolo Cozzolino who offered advice for a healthy eating, also teaching how to prepare simple and healthy dishes. With these initiatives, aimed at inmates on Women’s Day, Atena Donna is present in prisons. In fact, the Atena Together process continues, a project born from an initiative of the president of Atena Donna Carla Vittoria Maira, with meetings on prevention and screening. In Civitavecchia, an exhibition of the works of the artist Vincenzo Galluzzo, also a television author and writer, will be held tomorrow. The Cage is the title of the exhibition and his works make us think about mental and physical cages. The colorful colors are crossed by a series of grids that run through the space and evoke a feeling of harmony, representing the life, hope, emotions and expectations of all those who are in the “cage”. One of the works will be donated by the artist to the Civitavecchia prison as a reflection message for the future. This will be followed by the health volunteer meeting of the Atena Together project, this time to meet the inmates and policewomen will be Professor Francesco Di Sabato, Head of the Headache Center of the Umberto I Polyclinic, who will offer the women indications and advice. From posture to nutrition, everything that can also be useful for avoiding drug abuse. On the other hand, the Naples chef Paolo Cozzolino was unexpectedly present in the Pozzuoli facility on 4 March, who, in addition to cooking for all the inmates, offered advice on healthy eating, also teaching how to prepare simple and healthy dishes. The initiative is part of the work of the Wellness Groups, formed in collaboration with the medical staff of the prison by Professor Raffaele Landolfi, haematologist internist and professor at the University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. The goal, according to Landolfi “was to be together while enjoying the typical lunch that the Napoli chef prepares for the players. A way to make people understand how a healthy diet can be followed without penalizing taste”.



(ANSA).

