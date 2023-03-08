The celebrations for 8 March were held at the Quirinale, which were also attended by the Iranian activist Pegah Tashakkori and Frozan Nawabi, an Afghan diplomat and jurist. Among the guests in the front row together with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and numerous representatives of the world of institutions, including the presidents of the Senate and Chamber, Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana, the Minister for Institutional Reforms and the simplification of legislation, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, and that of Labor and social policies Marina Elvira Calderone.



“The women present today at the Quirinale representing the entire female gender are welcome. A special greeting to those who follow us on TV and on the web. We have seen films, listened to readings and direct testimonies. They allow us to reiterate that the March 8 is not, as we sometimes hear repeated, women’s day, or women’s day, but a precious opportunity to take stock of the condition of women in our country, in Europe and in the world“, said the president of the Republic in his speech.

March 8, Meloni at the Quirinale for the celebrations on the occasion of Women’s Day

“The road to achieving effective equality – made up fully of rights and opportunities – is still long and still presents difficulties. But there is also the certainty that this road must be traveled with the utmost determination and speed. Because from The general condition of women, in every part of the world, depends on the quality of life and the very future of every society”. President Sergio Mattarella said so. “There can be no true freedom if it is not shared by women and men”.

“In recent decades, the Republic has made enormous progress. We have the first woman at the helm of the Government, a woman at the presidency of the Consulta, for the first time a woman at the head of the judiciary. But certain mentalities are still present”, she said President. “We need a further commitment from the institutions, the civil community, women and men, together to remove obstacles, refute prejudices, operating with concrete actions, vigorously contrasting unacceptable violence and feminicides, which are extremely serious crimes to be sanctioned with the maximum severity”.

“We must say no to oppression, conflicts, hatred, violence. We need to promote and work to affirm international law, multilateralism, collaboration, dialogue. Also on this front, women are precious and determined peacemakers, of tolerance, friendship, balance and freedom. There is a strong link between women’s freedom and hope. Happy March 8 to all women, in Italy and in the world“. Thus the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, closed his speech at the celebrations for March 8 at the Quirinale.

March 8: few women in command of state subsidiaries

“Today I feel emotion and a lot of responsibility”. Thus Giorgia Meloni, replied to those who asked her what she felt about being the first female premier to participate in the celebrations for March 8 at the Quirinale. “Given the topics discussed today, the words we heard in this morning’s speeches remind us to be uncompromising in our roles”, she added before leaving the Quirinale.

“How many young mothers are forced by liberticidal and oppressive regimes to abandon their land and place themselves in the hands of unscrupulous traffickers, in order to give their children a future? Just a few days ago, many of these women drowned off the coast of Calabria. They have called it the ‘parental massacre’, a huge tragedy that wounds our hearts and questions and torments our consciences”. This was stated by Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, minister for institutional reforms and regulatory simplification, at the celebrations for 8 March at the Quirinale.

See also Apple (AAPL.US) announces discontinuation of iPod touch, ending more than 20 years of iPod history Meloni and women, pride day: ‘The time is ripe for a female president of the Republic’

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where “the entire population is suffering because of the regime”, also has “consequences that go beyond my country. Just think of the recent tragedy in Crotone, which also affected my fellow countrymen, human beings” . Thus Frozan Nawabi, Afghan diplomat and jurist, candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, now a refugee in Italy, and guest at the Quirinale for the celebrations of 8 March. “I was in Crotone – she said – to collect the testimonies of my compatriots, stories that I will never forget. The Taliban regime is not only dangerous for Afghanistan, but for the whole world“.

Listen to “Women’s work, glass roofs and rubber walls (by Monica Paternesi)” on Spreaker.