news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 08 MAR – On the occasion of 8 March, the Udine committee of the National Association of Breast Operated Women (Andos) organized two days dedicated to women in the fair city of Martignacco, with the possibility of booking a treatment face or a personalized make-up and to receive prevention information.



The regional councilor for Finance, Barbara Zilli, who participated in the initiative in the morning, noted how Andos’ work is essential above all as it offers valuable support to women who have undergone breast surgery and need support also psychological to overcome the trauma of the disease. According to Zilli, it is above all important that “women dedicate time to personal care on the day dedicated to them without ever forgetting the importance of prevention”.



Andos Udine, which today has over 700 members between women and men, was established in 1987 and offers psychological assistance, information and awareness services, practice of motor, rehabilitation and therapeutic activities, as well as prevention, education and research activities. The Città Fiera headquarters has been active since November 2021 and is used for breast and urological consultations. (HANDLE).

