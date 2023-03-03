March has always been the month in which most Italians begin a slimming diet in view of the summer. Many turn to dieticians or nutritionists to follow a slimming diet and many also begin to go to the gym. But when starting a diet it is essential to know how to choose the right foods or foods that are nutritious and that help maintain a sense of satiety for a longer period of time.

Diet: what to eat in March to lose weight

Here are some foods that can be included in a healthy and balanced diet:

Fruits and vegetables: they are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and water and can help maintain a sense of satiety. It is recommended to consume at least 5 servings of fruit and vegetables a day.

Proteins: can help maintain a sense of satiety and preserve muscle mass. You can choose lean sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, lentils, beans and tofu.

Whole grains: are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals and can help maintain a sense of satiety. You can choose whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, farro and oats.

Low-fat dairy products: These are a good source of protein and calcium and can help maintain satiety. You can choose low-fat dairy products such as skim milk, unsweetened Greek yogurt and low-fat cheese.

Healthy fats: can help maintain satiety and provide energy. You can choose healthy fats such as olive oil, avocados, nuts and seeds.

It’s also important to limit your intake of foods that are high in sugar, salt, and saturated fat. Also, it’s important to drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated and reduce the amount of sugary drinks. It is always advisable to consult a doctor or dietitian before starting a new diet.

March diet with vegetables: example menu

Here is an example of a March diet with vegetables:

Breakfast: 1 cup skim milk or sugar-free vegetable drink, 1 slice of wholemeal bread with 1 teaspoon of almond butter, 1 orange

Morning snack: 1 cup of mixed berries

Lunch: Mixed vegetable salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, red onions and avocado, 1 portion of brown rice, 1 boiled egg, 1 orange

Afternoon snack: 1 carrot and 1 celery stick with hummus

Dinner: vegetable soup with onion, celery, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes and spinach, 1 portion of grilled salmon,

1 cup stir-fried broccoli, 1 cup strawberries

It is important to note that this diet is only one example and that food quantities and supplies should be tailored to individual needs and food preferences. Furthermore, it is always advisable to consult a doctor or dietician before starting a new diet.