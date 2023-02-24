Mario Cariati | 23 February 2023, 10.34 pm

On the occasion of the new appointment with State of Play, Sony has surprisingly announced i new games arriving in March for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The PlayStation Plus Essential March lineup includes Battlefield 2042the shooter by Electronic Arts and DICE released in late 2021, Code Veinthe soulslike in anime sauce from Bandai Namco Entertainment, and finally Minecraft Dungeonstitle developed by Mojang, a software house of Microsoft.

PlayStation Plus Essential Games March 2023

Battlefield 2042

Code Vein

Minecraft Dungeons

By upgrading to the Extra and Premium tiers, subscribers will be able to enjoy a new wave of very exciting titles to come. In the trailer shown Sony are shown Ghostwire Tokyo by Tango Gameworks (the same authors of Hi-Fi Rush), Uncharted: Legacy of Thievesthe collection that includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted The Lost Legacy, and others that we are going to list below.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium games March 2023

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves

Ghostwire Tokyo

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Bye

Rainbow Six Extraction

To highlight the addition of Bye which will come directly on day one on March 21st within the PlayStation Plus catalog. Sony therefore continues to enrich the catalog of its service after the addition of Horizon Forbidden West in February. What do you think of the news for PlayStation Plus?

During the State of Play it was announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive on PlayStation 5.