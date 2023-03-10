March is the Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month and the Italian Association against Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, has chosen to dedicate, for the third year, an information and service campaign for patients and their families, with the aim of reporting the progress in research and diagnostics available for patients with myeloma.

The objectives of the AIL Multiple Myeloma awareness campaign are:

inform the public about innovations in scientific research and diagnostics in the field of myeloma in simple and informative language;

offer free consultations and meetings with experts to address the needs of patients and caregivers;

launches a message of hope: the road to recovery from multiple myeloma is traced and is no longer so far away.

If the new diagnostic tools and molecular technologies have improved the accuracy of the diagnosis and the prognosis of the disease – explains a note -, recently there are new possibilities both for newly diagnosed patients, following the introduction of anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for relapsed/refractory patients, thanks to second generation monoclonal antibodies. And for disease resistant to different lines of treatment, there are now very promising drugs such as antibody drug conjugates directed against B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA).

Unfortunately, there are still patients who do not respond to conventional treatments or lose the response previously received, and for this audience great hopes come from therapies already approved for other blood cancers, such as bi-specific antibodies and CAR-T, currently available in Italy within research protocols.

Also by virtue of the ever increasing number of therapeutic options, today it is therefore important to personalize treatment right from the start, defining the best therapeutic sequence and the correct combinations of drugs to immediately obtain the best possible result. This can only happen with an innovative characterization of the patient, or by studying his biological profile and outlining his genetic passport, on which to act with increasingly targeted therapies and combinations.

This year for the awareness month on multiple myeloma, Ail has chosen to deepen, with the support of important haematologists, the evolution of diagnostics, the patient’s therapeutic pathway and the innovations in the treatment of myeloma.

In particular:

the professor. Michele Cavo, Director of the “Seràgnoli” Hematology Institute of the University of Bologna, tells us about the therapeutic path of the patient with myeloma today;

the professor. Paolo Corradini, President of the SIE Italian Society of Hematology and Director of the Hematology Division of the IRCCS Foundation of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, discusses the new and promising treatments for the treatment of myeloma;

the professor. Nicola Giuliani, Full Professor in Blood Diseases and Scientific Head of the Hematology Laboratory at the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma, explains the evolution of diagnostics in myeloma;

Dr. Maria Teresa Petrucci, Medical Director of the Umberto I General Hospital in Rome, addresses the frequently asked questions about myeloma from patients, family members and caregivers;

Simona Sallustio, patient, talks about her life experience with Multiple Myeloma.

For unresolved doubts, Ail provides a direct comparison with the experts; as part of myeloma month, in fact, the expert hematologist online at Freephone number Ail will specifically answer questions relating to myeloma every Friday in the month of March from 3 to 5 pm.

Furthermore, A patient-doctor seminar is scheduled for Saturday 11 March at 9.30, in presence and online, dedicated to Multiple Myeloma. The seminar will be held in Bologna (to book for free write to [email protected] or call 06/7038 6018) and online by registering on the website pazienti.ail.it.