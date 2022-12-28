Wednesday 28 December 2022 11:56

General Medicine Doctors, the call for participation in the three-year specific training course has been released

The call for applications and the public notice for admission to the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2022-2025 organized by the Marche Region was published on 20 December in the Official Gazette.

“The Region – declares the Councilor for Health, Filippo Saltamartini – has allocated 6.6 million to bring the scholarships for general practitioners to 110 and the training contracts for specialist doctors to 42. We are talking about a total trend reversal: this plan ensures that our Region in the coming years can overcome the critical issues we have found due to poor past programming. It is expected that by 2030 more than 20% of doctors in the Marche region will be placed on retirement, with an even greater incidence in hospital disciplines linked to urgent emergencies and in general medicine: we must be ready”.

Applications can be submitted from 21 December until 12 noon on Thursday 19 January 2023.

Applications can be submitted exclusively electronically, through the public digital identity system (SPID), the electronic identity card (CIE) or the national services card (CNS), via the IT application https://cohesionworkpa. region.marche.it/ available on the institutional website of the regional administration www.regione.marche.it at the following address https://www.regione.marche.it/Regione-Utile/Salute/Concorsi/Concorso-Corso-Formazione- General medicine/

It is recommended to obtain the access credentials in good time, choosing between SPID, CIE or CSN, making sure that they are used correctly and that they are actually functioning before starting to complete the application.

It is possible to report any technical problems by sending an email to [email protected] with a brief description of the problem, a telephone number and an email address where you can be contacted. The office will contact the candidate for the solution of the problem.

Reports sent on holidays or days before holidays will be processed on subsequent working days.