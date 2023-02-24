“The danger is growing, the majority of Italians opposed to sending arms must make their voices heard”, the national coordinator of the Peace Table told fatto.it. Political leaders “have delegated the solution to the problem to arms: we reject this alternative between submission and war. The public narrative is paralyzing people and creating a sense of helplessness, we need greater assumption of responsibility”

“Public storytelling is paralyzing people and creating a sense of helplessness. Politics is absent. We need more accountability. We hope that these three days of demonstrations will be useful”. To say it is Flavio Lotti, national coordinator of the Tavola della pace, the network of organizations and associations that organized the night march from Perugia to Assisi on the occasion of the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Lotti’s face has always been linked to peace initiatives: 63 years old, since 1995 he has been the organizer of the traditional Umbrian march which attracts people from all over Italy.

What is the goal of your initiative tonight?

One is social, the other political. We want to invite everyone to wake up, to react even more decisively and aware of what has been done in the last year. The majority of Italians opposed to sending arms must make his voice heard. The danger is growing. We are reaching a point of no return. Many more people must mobilize. This evening’s tiring and demanding gesture is meant to be an assumption of greater responsibility.

And the political one?

We want to re-propose the ceasefire call. We cannot continue to look at the conflict without a serious peace initiative. Politics hasn’t done many things, it’s not just the question of sending arms. The most important is the commitment to reopen a dialogue with the aggressor who is committing enormous crimes. We have to talk to the enemy. Everyone, government and opposition must answer this question: what is your strategy? How will you protect us, to prevent Italy from being overwhelmed by the war?

It seems that not even the centre-left is so determined to support a path to peace.

There is an absence of politics, all of it. She didn’t take on a role. They have delegated the solution of the problem to arms. We reject this alternative between submission and war. We need to find another way to defend the Ukrainians, otherwise they will end up like Afghanistan.

Who do you feel close to your movement?

Next to those who want peace there is only Pope Francis. I say this with gratitude but also concern. There is no equal world leader. The UN secretary utters worrying words that are ignored. On the side of the victims, the only political and moral guide is Bergoglio.

For many, even President Zelensky’s behavior sometimes seems a bit out of place.

There is an attacker and there are assaulted. Thinking that peace is made by the Russians and the Ukrainians is a misplaced hope, the commitment of all the other actors is needed, starting with Europe, which must take responsibility for doing things different from what is proposed by the United States. All this is not pacifism or anything, but the minimum of common sense. I don’t judge.

There are many organized events these days. Has the climate changed or is there still distraction?

There is resignation. People have not understood what is really happening. That movement of citizens for peace is still to be built. I hope that these three days are used to get to do a daily job, a stronger political pressure. Otherwise, in a year we risk an even more tragic scenario.