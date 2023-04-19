Marciniak gets it all wrong, on Lozano penalty also from Var!

Napoli-Milan 1-1, Marciniak: vote 5.

A clear penalty is missing from the Polish match Marciniak. United to the atrocities of Kovacs in the first leg, it weighs on the economy of this quarter-final.

Napoli eliminated, Kvaratskhelia despairs and cries on the pitch

Clear penalty

First touch on Lozano’s left foot, which moves clear, then perhaps Leão touches the ball (the Mexican does it too): what did the VAR Kwiatkowski? E Marciniak what does ball say? A (major) error in the error.

Milan eliminates Napoli and unleashes the party in the locker room

Not repeat

The English text of theIFAB says that, in encroachment, every part of the player’s body that «lies on the ground when the kick is taken». No body parts of John Jesus (he will throw the ball into a lateral foul) touches the ground, even if it is inside the area, at the time of Giroud’s penalty (right, late Mario Rui on Leão]right not to repeat.

Doubt

Cross in of Lorenzo, Tomori touches with the left arm which, however, is the one that goes to the ground in support. Doubt the whistle of Marciniak who perhaps had something to be forgiven.

Correct

Just cancel the network of Osimhen: touches the ball with his wide left arm in the immediacy of the goal, no doubt.

Var: Kwiatkowski 5. He adapts to his colleague on the pitch.