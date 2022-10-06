Home Health Marco Bellavia and other depressed VIPs: who talked about depression
Health

Marco Bellavia and other depressed VIPs: who talked about depression

by admin
Marco Bellavia and other depressed VIPs: who talked about depression

Indro Montanelli said that the depression it is the most democratic disease and in fact more and more VIPs do not hide that they have suffered or are still suffering from this disease, despite the fact that in the eyes of the public they may seem rich, beautiful, happy. The topic has returned to the fore in recent days because Marco Bellaviacompetitor of the Big Brother Vip, she left the show because of her depression. Always at GF Vip it had been discussed in previous editions in relation to the case of Daniele Bossari, who had managed to overcome it thanks to his family. But there are many VIPs, Italian and foreign, who have told their experience. Let’s see some of them.

See also  Covid, homemade tampons more effective 3-4 days from symptoms

You may also like

Listeria bacterium in salmon sandwiches. How to avoid...

Covid, because it is important to get vaccinated...

From Wednesday off the anti-flu vaccinations for the...

Fedez, MRI 6 months after the operation: how...

They study medicine, but then give up their...

Listeria, what it is and how to avoid...

Listeria virus, there are no people hospitalized in...

Hope’s latest circular: “Masks if the situation gets...

Leap Forward for Laboratory Medicine, a test evaluates...

the movement of the calf to burn fat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy