Indro Montanelli said that the depression it is the most democratic disease and in fact more and more VIPs do not hide that they have suffered or are still suffering from this disease, despite the fact that in the eyes of the public they may seem rich, beautiful, happy. The topic has returned to the fore in recent days because Marco Bellaviacompetitor of the Big Brother Vip, she left the show because of her depression. Always at GF Vip it had been discussed in previous editions in relation to the case of Daniele Bossari, who had managed to overcome it thanks to his family. But there are many VIPs, Italian and foreign, who have told their experience. Let’s see some of them.