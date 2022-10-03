Over the weekend, Marco Bellavia decided to leave the Big Brother house due to the depression that has afflicted him for some time. To determine the choice, also the treatment suffered by the other competitors, who mocked and bullied him, giving concrete manifestation of the stigma that still hovers around mental health in our society.

What about depression not mental illness there were still too many prejudices it was a rather established fact, but the confirmation that he “gave” us the Big Brother Vip it was far too brutal about it. In the past few days, in fact, Marco Bellavia, former host of the children’s program Bim Boom Bam as well as competitor of the current edition of reality Mediasethe decided to leave the “most spied house in Italy” not only for the psychic discomfort that has plagued him for years – Bellavia has never made any secret of suffering from depression – but also (and above all) for the treatment reserved for him by his own room mateswhose indifference e lack of empathy they had quite serious repercussions on the competitor in already evident difficulty. Theirs intolerant behavior and the phrases full of wickedness have been considered by many the mirror of ignorance which still exists in society when dealing with delicate issues such as, in fact, the mental health.

Marco Bellavia and the reasons that led him to leave the Big Brother house

“If one person is in need and the other 22 help him, he will do it. She alone she can’t do it “, had begun like this Marco Bellavia, born in 1957, upon entering the house of the Big Brother Vip. The former host of the children’s show Bim Boom Bam, today mental coach, he has been fighting for years with the depression and to push him to participate in the reality show there was also the will to raise public awareness at home on an urgent matter such as that of psychic discomfortover which there is still too much reticence and even a full-blown one carelessness. Bellavia would have liked to show viewers that what it means to live with a mental illnesshelping to break down those same prejudices which led to its exclusion e autoesclusione from the program. The now former competitor of this edition of the reality show, in fact, hoped to be able to count on the support and understanding of others. room matesbut on the contrary it was from these isolated and targeted. From here and following a long confessional in which psychologists were also involved, the decision of leave the house of the GF a few weeks after its inception, in the knowledge that the atmosphere breathed there would only worsen his already precarious emotional conditions.

The unbecoming behavior of the other competitors

“He deserves to be bullied”, “If you have problems, stay at home”, “You are the cause of your ills” it’s still “Stupid”, “ignorant”, “pathetic”, These are just a few examples of the phrases and epithets that others competitors of the GF Vip have addressed – directly or indirectly – to Marco Bellaviamanifesting an absence of tact and meanness unheard of. It is not surprising, therefore, that the one who in the 90s was the face of many programs of the Mediaset network has decided to pack his bags, putting the psycho-physical wellbeing facing the possibility of a future return to the scene.

The reaction of the public at home and of Bellavia’s ex-wife

Faced with the choice of Bellavia and the reprehensible behavior of others so-called “vipponi“, Many have commented on the story on the web, openly siding on the side of the ostracized competitor. There audience reaction at home is, in fact, of open and unanimous condemnation towards the other roommates, some of whom are clamoring for immediate expulsion. Others even invoke the closing the entire programfor years the theater of the bad taste if not overtly detrimental.

On Twitter, as a sign of solidarity with Bellavia, it was even launched un hashtag currently in trend, that is #IoStoConMarcoBellaviawhile on TikTok the video of one went viral donna who went outside the Cinecittà house and, with a megaphone in her mouth, openly criticized the attitude of the roommates who remained in the game.

It was also to take the side of the former tenant ex-wife Elena Travagliawith whom he shares a son (Filippo), who posted the following message on social media: “Marco is a good person, perhaps too sensitive, and he asked for help several times in the house but no one helped him. They taught me to help people in need, not to bury them “. The woman concluded the reflection by addressing special thanks to Antonella Fiordelisi, she is also current gieffina, as “perhaps the only competitor of the house to have shown a minimum of empathy towards Marco’s pain, trying to sensitize the same flatmates, with poor results “.

Guilt, Shame, and Exclusion: The Stigma on Mental Health

Despite what happened in the house of the Big Brother, Bellavia he is not alone and, unfortunately, he is part of that increasingly nourished group people who suffer from depressive or anxious disorders in Italycurrently equal to 6 million. Ailments that, according to the president of IMPAIR (Social Security and Assistance Agency for Psychologists), Dr. Felice Damiano Torricelli, “They do not receive adequate answers” despite their obvious “negative effects”. To worsen the consequences of an increasingly rampant mental illness, the attitude reserved for it by society, which tends to minimize e stigmatize problems of a mental nature and to generate feelings like the shame and the sense of guilt in those who are affected. A problem that can no longer be ignored, especially if we consider that, already in 2013, a study published by Journal of Community Psychology had found that a lack of or inadequate moral support from society this results in a lower quality of life and lower and slower chances of recovery. “People are more afraid of psychiatric diseases than of a tumor”, to say it in an article published on the website of the Veronesi Foundation is Giovanni Migliaresehead of psychiatry at the Vigevano hospital, who is convinced that “Psychiatric illnesses are all put in a cauldron, without distinction. And we live in a collective imagination born of the films in which it is psychiatrist is always described as a sadist or a speck“. The problem, according to the specialist, is that, net of “good answers for many diseases”, until today “There have been no educational investments“, A deficiency that throws further fertilizer into the soil of ignorance and fear and contributes to the occurrence of unseemly episodes such as those that take place every day within the walls of the home, at school, at work and which, apparently, even end live on tv.