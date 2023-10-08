Marco Cavallo at the Salute Festival. By Peppe Dell’Acqua – Mental Health Forum

1973. Last Sunday of February, Marco Cavallo leaves the mental hospital and with difficulty opens a crack in the wall. Franco Basaglia, answers questions from journalists, camera operators, students who want to understand what is happening: “It’s difficult to say what Marco Cavallo is. One thing is certain: for the ‘crazy people’ and for all of us it had a profound importance. A moment that marks a beginning; a life project that no longer has anything in common with the suffocating everyday life of the mental hospital, which rather represents a bond between individuals in a new dimension. When the blue horse leaves the ghetto, hundreds of inmates follow him. The internees invaded the streets of the city, bringing with them the hope of being able to be together with others in an open social exchange, in free relationships between free people.”

In Trieste and Gorizia, fifty years ago, something extraordinary happened that changed the lives of millions of people. Many men, women and children lived behind the walls of mental hospitals, institutions, in squalid boarding schools. Prisoners: mentally ill. Generous people were looking for an opening to free everyone. The walls were impenetrable. An army of wise men and powerful people defend them. It took a lot of strength to open a crack. Yet behind the walls there was so much energy from the people that they could have turned the world upside down.

Basaglia arrived in Trieste and met Marco Cavallo. He called the madmen by name so that they became people. They talked, wrote letters with their desires: to run, to fly, to love, to ride a horse. The letters called other people. With Marco Cavallo they marched and with the energy of a raging river they destroyed those walls forever.

Giuliano Scabia playwright e Vittorio Basaglia master at the Venice academy they arrive at the Q department where the ‘Arcobaleno’ laboratory had been active for a while. They meet Ugo Guarino unusual painter, and they talk to each other. Meanwhile Angelina Nisticò married Vitez, a Calabrian woman who emigrated to New York, married to a man from Trieste, returned to her homeland and is now hospitalized in Trieste, is drawing a horse, with four lines she divides the horse’s body into six compartments and in each she draws an object: a vase of flowers, a goose, a pot, a house, a tree and a Pinocchio. She says that his name is Marco like the horse that carries the dirty linen cart up and down San Giovanni and that now old he is about to be taken to the slaughterhouse. Marco Cavallo was born.

Marco Cavallo is a walking story, the story of reconquered freedom that breaks the fixity of a destiny and opens up possibilities, forcing a choice of direction. After all, that extraordinary and unthinkable exit, which today allows us to ‘see’, to denounce the restraint beds, the closed doors, the abandonments, the miseries of the ‘treatment’ places was and is the consequence of the collapse of the walls. People entered the scene and psychiatry, its knowledge, its inaccessible institutions revealed the groundlessness of their certainties.

To grasp the meaning of Marco Cavallo’s presence today, just think of the closed mental hospitals and the ‘crazy’ people who are finally citizens and the many stories of success and comeback, the social cooperatives, the associations, the movements that come together around mental health. And nevertheless we cannot fail to see the tragic obscenity of the psychiatric wards which still painfully mark our country and the rich European democracies with armored doors, restraint beds, people abandoned in ‘residential facilities’ in an endless time, the empty mental health centers, the massive and irrational use of drugs, the loneliness, the abandonments, the increasingly poor budgets and the badly used money.

Marco Cavallo’s story, many years later, continues to meet thousands of young people and their irrepressible needs for change and a future. The Horse does not like to remain silent and still, perhaps on display, like a statue on a pedestal. He really loves going to the parade with the flags and many old and young people and for singing, dancing and in many moments discussions, conversations and words to express the no longer so happy reality in which the mental health service networks find themselves. , distracted regional and government policies and nearly a million people experiencing the most severe experience of mental disorder.

