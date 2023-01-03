In 1992, physician BJ Zeng first used the term medicine and pharmacology of system. Since then, and especially in the last two decades, the Systems medicine has become a growing area of ​​interest. It is a medical approach that considers the “body” as a part derived from an integrated whole that includes biochemical, physiological and environmental interactions. An important representative of this approach is Dr Marco Del Pretenephrologist, homeopath, specialized in homotoxicological therapies as well as president of the International Academy of Physiological Regulating Medicine who was also one of the speakers at the Longevity & Anti-Aging World Forum.

Doctor del Prete, can you tell us how your interest in homeopathic medicine was born?

I started to get interested inHomeopathy with all its conceptual baggage from the beginning, when I was still a student in Medicine. In particular, I was intrigued by the attention paid to the patient and his personal reactive and constitutional model. The patient was more important than the disease and the therapy had to be adapted to the individual almost as if it were a tailored suit. In the early 1990s, then, I attended a course in Biotechnology and Natural Medicine at the University of Milan, directed by Professor Umberto Solimene and I was fascinated by the reinterpretation in a more modern key of concepts that dated back to the 18th century. Immunology, biochemistry, after all, explain the “mysteries” of small doses and similarities with an innovative language. After years of experience in more conventional medicine both in the hospital field and as a general practitioner and after obtaining a specialty in nephrology, I decided to dedicate my professional life to this scientific and intellectual adventure.

What is your medical approach today?

My medical approach was immediately and continues to be a integrated approach. I don’t believe much in conceptual classifications and in complementarity understood almost in a subsidiary sense. A doctor must be able to have different methods of treatment and interpretation of the disease and discomfort and adapt them to clinical need and characteristics of the patient.

You are president of the International Academy of Physiological Regulating Medicine, what is it about?

The PRM Academy represents the renewed version of the Italian Medical Association of Homotoxicology. In January 2019 it was included by the Ministry of Health among the accredited scientific societies. L’Homotoxicology it’s a modern reinterpretation of homeopathyborn in Germany in the second half of the last century from the genius of Dr. Hans Heinrich Reckeweg responding to the need to innovate the historical language of Homeopathy in the light of new scientific knowledge and to enrich its pharmacological and therapeutic baggage.

At the beginning of the 2000s, in fact, a group of Italian doctors developed a further current of thought. Wanting to exemplify, theHomotoxicology deals with the “paper on which the words of our biological language are written. If this sheet, and in particular the environment in which the cells are immersed, is polluted by external or internal factors such as toxins, atmospheric pollutants, metabolic intermediates but also emotional conflicts, the flow of matter, energy and information is interrupted. The coherence and planning of our biological system is lost. The innovative idea was, therefore, to enrich the interest dedicated to the sheet with a particular attention to the words we were going to write on it.

What would these words be?

The words that the biological system uses to coordinate its extraordinary complexity are messenger molecules: cytokines, hormones, neuromediators, neuropeptides, growth factors. They can be thought of as text messages that traverse distances that would proportionally dwarf our space flights. The concentrations of these molecules are comparable to the dilutions of many homeopathic and homotoxicological medicines, demonstrating that biological communication seems to prefer whispers to shouts.

Are you talking about medicine that sees the patient holistically and as a unity of mind, body and spirit?

Exactly. There overview of an individual it is fundamental for the sole fact that nothing is more complex than a human being. It is an innovative approach that arises from essential needs. For years Medicine has considered the human body as a set of organs separated from each other. Reading complexity as a set of simpler entities that can be analyzed separately is part of a model of thought that is defined as Reductionism. And in Medicine the Reductionism he has given us extraordinary achievements, both from a diagnostic and therapeutic point of view. However there are many unresolved issues and I am referring in particular to chronic diseases such as oncological, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Despite the undoubted diagnostic and therapeutic successes, the morbidity and mortality from these pathologies is still high and their incidence and prevalence do not seem to correlate with an increased life expectancy. So we need to partially change the perspective a bit like when you look at a painting from a distance.

How you do it?

Over the past 20 years, the Systems medicineplaced in the broader context of systems science. It interprets the organism as a complex system of connected organs between them, i.e. a system made up of subsystems capable of resisting the disturbances induced by stressors of various kinds: viruses, emotions, junk food. Systems Medicine integrates the reductionist approach in perfect synergy. Let’s think, for example, of cardiology: by now therapeutic and diagnostic goals have been achieved which have improved the quality and life expectancy of patients. But the roads that lead to the disease can be very different and only the deepening of these individual instances will allow us to improve our intervention and prevention strategies.

What is the difference and what is the possible (necessary?) collaboration between a reductionist and a systemic approach?

Systems medicine is not just a speculative quirk. For example, it makes use of new diagnostic perspectives, the so-called omics sciences, such as genomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, which will allow us to know many details, many data, not accessible to date and to be more predictive and to be able to better personalize therapies. It is precisely the doctor-patient relationship that will change because it will no longer be limited to describing a problem or assessing risk factors, but will build a serious prevention project which provides a active and conscious participation of the patient.

Low-dose medicine falls within this context. What is it about exactly?

The low-dose medicine rightfully belongs to systems medicine, precisely because it uses the language with which systems communicate. It is in perfect synergy with any other treatment strategy and has a broad application field supported by constantly developing research bases. Chronic degenerative diseases are the main areas of interest of this approach. Allergic and autoimmune pathologies, the modulation of pain and inflammation, anti-aging are perhaps the areas in which we are most involved, but language reprogramming is useful in any context characterized by a “verbalization” defect.

Last May 5 – under the aegis of the WHO and the collaborating center for integrated medicine, FEMTEC and the association representing the PRM academy (with the patronage of the ministry of health and Fnomceo and with the participation of the main universities from all over Italy) – an important congress was held at the University of Milan which dealt with the theme of systems medicine and the new possible models of clinical and therapeutic integration. There has been talk of how the modern medicine it must also – and above all – guarantee that the living organism persists in a state of health and well-being also in order to contain social and health expenditure.

What were the topics covered?

It was a moment of encounter and comparison between different approaches, concluded with the joint signing of a shared declaration of intent. We need to overcome the narrow spaces of excessive specialization in favor of one renewed interdisciplinarity and I would say too transdisciplinarity because medicine makes use of all the sciences: physics, mathematics and even semiotics (the science that studies the meaning of messages) which will help us decipher the language with which the subsystems communicate. It is communication that makes a great world smaller and makes the extraordinary complexity that we are seem simpler.

Maria Enza Giannetto

