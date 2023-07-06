Marco Mazzoli, illness during the live radio

The conductor had to stop broadcasting suddenly. “I’m scared. To block the broadcast, I…”

During the live broadcast of Lo Zoo di 105, Marco Mazzoli had to abruptly stop participating due to a sudden and excruciating pain. After a musical interval, the other presenters of the show explained what had happened to the public. After that, the former castaway from the Island of the Famous told what had happened in a series of stories on Instagram. In the posts, he explained that he felt severe pain in his stomach and initially thought he was suffering from a kidney stone. Later, however, he said he felt better, all while he was driving the car. In short, a concrete proof of the recovery.

The radio host claimed that he had never felt so much pain and that, for this reason, he was forced to give up the live broadcast. “Guys, excuse me,” he said on Instagram, “but I’ve never been so bad in my life. I think I had an intestinal blockage, I don’t know. I quit live and that means I’m really sick. I had a twinge in my lower stomach and thought it was a kidney stone.” “Thank you to everyone who cared. I’m much much better. I’m going to show myself, you all told me so at least you’re calmer but if I can drive the car I’m fine. I’ve never felt pain like this in my life. Really stuff… I got scared. Except that I’m almost never sick. To quit the live I really means that I’m really bad. It never happened. I couldn’t even stand up.” Despite the incident, Marco Mazzoli said he felt much better and was optimistic about his health. However, he has decided to undergo a medical check-up to make sure everything is okay. “I’m fine now”.

“Today I’m here, it’s all over” he tells in another story on Instagram. Then the joke: “It makes me laugh that I was 64 days […] eating and sleeping in hallucinating conditions, without hygiene or anything, never had anything. I go back to the normal world, and zac. I was terrible, it was bad stuff, but now it’s all right ”. After that, the invitation to listen to the new episode of the Zoo of 105. In short, luckily everything is back in place.

