Marco Mengoni makes an encore. 10 years after his first victory, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter also won the 73rd edition with “Two Lives”. Tears for the favorite That dedicates the award to women, excluded from the podium. In the final five he was preferred by the jury of the press, polling and televoting, in order, to Lazza, Mr. Rain, Ultimo and Tananai.

It was all a day of tears. Gianni Morandi was visibly moved during the memory of Lucio Dalla, friend and companion of splendid musical adventures, at the opening of the episode. And even Fedez’s eyes were shining when Chiara Ferragni, former co-host of the first evening, returned to the stage. It even took a handkerchief to dry Marco Mengoni’s tears in the press room. “I think I have a huge problem, I think it’s one of my biggest flaws. I am very emotional », she said to justify the emotion that had interrupted him several times. Madame also cried, hugging Amadeus at the end of the performance: “A difficult Festival: I did the 100 meters by running 1000”. The applause from the hall seems to be forgiveness for the question of the fake vaccine.

The Amadeus quater has reached the final act with a full load of plays. Don’t worry, there will also be the quinquies. A light had gone on in the middle of the race. Depeche Mode for the first time ever without Andy Fletcher, who passed away in May. Dave Gahan and Martin Gore shake the audience with the dark atmospheres of “Ghosts Again” from the new album “Memento Mori” (March 17) and dust off that masterpiece of “Personal Jesus” while waiting for the next summer tour. Gino Paoli, fathers of the fatherland at altitude, was not in good shape. These are things that hurt everyone’s memory and the applause is for the memory of the songs. Ornella Vanoni dazed is saved with her elegant voice. See also "Pokémon Crystal Diamond/Bright Pearl" released a new promotional video, Switch Lite will be launched soon

Chiara Ferragni speaks with clothes. Acting is not his forte. Blue and gold code, declined on several outfits, inspired by the «female struggle against the guilt of wanting to reconcile everything» and the liberation of the body. The surprises. Tananai, the last of 2022, grows up to the top 5 thanks to the sweetness of «Tango», which hides the tragedy of the war in Ukraine behind the «burning buildings» told with a video clip collage of images of a family divided by the war, those «Lisa, Olga and Maxim» greeted from the stage with a bouquet of yellow and blue flowers. And many greetings to those who boycotted Zelensky’s message. Lazza has arrived here with the title of trap phenomenon and 18 weeks at number 1. He has shed his skin and «Cenere» takes him towards an urban dance that widens his horizon. First result, 19th week at the top, Vasco’s record equaled. Rosa Chemical explosive with twerk and lemon for Fedez.

The confirmations. Elodie, she opened the evening, she proves she doesn’t have to be sexy for sure. But so much it is. Colapesce Dimartino arrive where the songwriting often stops: «Splash» also affects the stomach and legs. Deserved for them the Mia Martini Critics Award. The reunions were disappointing: Paola and Chiara wasted an opportunity; Article 31 too superficial.