Bologna, 3 March 2023 – Il Professor Marco Seridirector of the operational unit of Medical geneticstakes on the role of head of research at the University Hospital of Bologna – Policlinico Sant’Orsola: during his five-year mandate, he will be responsible for to promote and coordinate the entire scientific activity of the Polyclinic. There appointment it came directly from the Ministry of Health, in agreement with the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini.

Born in Siena in 1964, Seri began his career at theIRCS extension Gaslini Institute of Genoa. Having become an associate professor at the University of Bologna, in the early 2000s he contributed, under the direction of Professor John Romeoat the birth of the Sant’Orsola medical genetics unit, which he then directed from 2010. He currently held the role of director of the “Women’s and children’s health” department and head of the “AI for health and well-being” research unit within the Interdepartmental Center Alma-AI of the University of Bologna.

Professor Marco Seri has always been involved in investigating the basics molecular of rare genetic diseases: over the years it has in fact identified numerous genes responsible for various pathologies. “The challenge I would like to face within the Irccs is to be able to treat our patients more accurately thanks to the application of a series of techniques omics, first of all genomics, in order to create a truly personalized medicine – declares Seri -. During my mandate, I will try to create synergies within our company to concentrate all forces in creating a patient-oriented IRCCS, that is, one that puts the patient at the center of the researcher’s actions, his research activities and his cure”.

From the birth of the Irccs to the research boom

With the appointment of the Scientific Director, Sant’Orsola takes a further step in the process of strengthening research started with the transformation into Irccs (Institute of hospitalization and treatment of a scientific nature). A path that is bringing great impetus to the activity of the researchers of the Polyclinic: 2022 in fact closed with a total of 1,897 publications in national and international specialized journals, an increase of almost 10% compared to the previous year. Compared to 2019, publications increased by 73%, while they almost doubled (+ 95%) in comparison with the production of 2018.

Research staff

A dizzying increase, also supported by the staff dedicated to scientific production. In 2022, in fact, the 1,076 health researchers of the Polyclinic (including doctors, biologists, technicians and workers in the health professions) were assisted by 212 professional research collaborators (for example librarians, data managers, accountants and administrative staff).