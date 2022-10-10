BASSANO – The Bassanese Margherita Cadore he crowns his dream and obtains his second degree at 32: last week he took his thesis at the faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Ferrara.

He had started this course of study when he was 26 – in 2016 – after completing his first degree in Pharmacy in Padova.

“He really made many sacrifices to bring home these two master’s degrees – explains proud mother Mirca, herself a pharmacist in Bassano – and would now like to continue her path as pathologist».

Margherita discussed a thesis on liver transplantation al transplant center of Bologna. Then the party with friends, the toast and of course the laurel wreath.

The graduation party in the square