They were the most important and powerful couple on Italian television. Maurice Costanzowho died today at the age of 84, e Maria De Filippi they have been married twenty-seven years, their silver wedding anniversary was celebrated two years ago. He had three marriages behind him and that day, August 28, 1995 he was married by the then mayor of Rome Francis Rutelliuttered a sentence that became a commitment: “I’ll stop here”.

The two conductors had met in the late 1980s in Venice, during a conference on piracy, the journalist had been struck “by her intelligence” and had offered her to come and work in Rome. Costanzo came from three marriages and a series of other relationships, he had been married in 1963 to the photojournalist Lori Sammartinothen from 1973 to 1984, the marriage with the journalist Flaminia Morandiwith whom he had two children: Camilla and the director of The brilliant friend e The solitude of prime numbers, Xavier Costanzo. The last marriage with the TV presenter Marta Flavi it formally lasted from 1989 to 1995.

In the meantime (after the separation from Marta Flavi) the love for was born Maria De Filippi, the age difference – 23 years – hadn’t been a problem for them in the slightest, it was more complicated to get her parents whom Costanzo had visited in Pavia to accept. He won them over without letting them talk, overcoming the resistance of mother Pina and father Giovanni, in particular, who was very Catholic and regarded a divorced man several years older than his daughter with some suspicion. “Mauritius – Maria told a Sunday into – was a screen as usual, she interviewed him without letting him speak and we returned to Rome happily ever after”.

The decision to get married, the definitive time, is linked to the dramatic day of May 14, 1993 when Costanzo was the target of an attack: a Fiat Uno stuffed with ninety kilograms of TNT exploded in Rome in via Ruggero Fauro near the Parioli Theater. The target was the journalist for his commitment against the mafia. “What happened marked a before and after – he said in one of the last interviews – But we were very lucky, we all survived: me, Maria, the driver and the dog. To be honest, it made me the theater is more impressive, I still remember the police dogs sniffing in the dressing rooms”.

That day, however, Costanzo made an important decision: to live his whole life with Maria. She had understood, he later said, that she was the person he wanted to spend the rest of his days with, “because I understood one fundamental thing: she is the person I want to hold my hand when I die”. After the wedding in the Campidoglio, few guests and many cameras, the decision to foster a child in 2002, Gabriele, ten years old at the time, definitively adopted two years later and who today works in the editorial staff of Men and women.

On a professional level, the Costanzo-De Filippi partnership was sealed by Fascino – Pgt, the company that made its debut in 1982 with the production of Maurizio Costanzo show (broadcast first on Rete4, then on Canale 5) and which over the years has created numerous programs of the two big names on the small screen, from Every morning e Good afternoonyes Amici a Men and women a You’ve Got Mail. Today, Fascino is 50% controlled by Rti (Mediaset) and 50% by De Filippi, after Costanzo sold his shares to his wife in 2008.

Some time ago it had emerged that the two spouses had been sleeping in separate beds for years, which had given rise to rumors of crisis. It was then Maurizio Costanzo himself who explained to Vanity Fair the reason for the separate nuptial bed: “I’m someone who watches television until late at night, or rather until the morning, unbearable. We would have ended up arguing. Besides, I used to snore as well”.

Connected in the episode of What’s the weather like about a year ago Maurizio Costanzo had joked with Fabio Fazio e Luciana Littizzetto about their relationship dynamics. Costanzo said “I’m an old glutton who ended up with someone who keeps him on a stick. Maria bullies me, I don’t turn to Amnesty International, however…”. Then more serious: “You represent the most important woman I’ve ever met.”

A few years ago a Sunday into they had tried to joke about death: “You know I don’t like going to funerals,” De Filippi joked. And Costanzo replied: “But you have to come there by force”. A few months ago, however, in an interview with Todaythe presenter had confessed: “I don’t know if I will be capable of it, if I have the strength and courage to extend my hand to him that day there. Too much pain. I don’t want the intertwining of those fingers to remain as my last memory”.