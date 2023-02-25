Maria De Filippi she would have been shocked by her husband’s death Maurice Costanzo. Corriere della Sera reveals it that she tells of a woman “very tried, shocked, appalled”.





Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi did not expect such an epilogue

What left the presenter from Pavia dismayed would have been the fact that she did not expect the journalist to die, since, again according to Corsera’s reconstruction, there were no signs that the situation could fatally precipitate.

Constantius had been hospitalized in a Roman clinic for a small operation. His wife went to see him morning and evening, after professional commitments.

From that small intervention, however, serious complications would have arisen which in the end proved fatal to the conductor. Thus, the fact that in these days the Pavia queen has never stopped with television commitments would find an explanation.





Some malicious voices that have spread on social media in the past few hours have claimed that De Filippi, despite her partner being in terrible shape, did not have the sensitivity to put professional commitments aside.

Now it emerges that the conditions of the journalist have suddenly worsened and that therefore not even his wife expected such a tragic epilogue. It should be emphasized that Mediaset, immediately after the news of her death broke, suspended the airing of all Maria De Filippi’s broadcasts.

Costanzo’s friend: “He suddenly got worse”

It was also confirmed that Costanzo’s conditions deteriorated rapidly Giorgio Assumma, 88 years old, legal historian and confidant of many stars of the Italian show business. The lawyer was the journalist’s closest friend.





“For fifty years Maurizio and I have spoken every day. Also on Thursday morning, from the Paideia clinic, where he had been hospitalized for a couple of weeks ”, Assumma told Corriere.

“He had his secretary call me – he added – who was in the room with him to assist him in his daily tasks. He had recovered after the surgery, he was much better, in great shape, he was the same Costanzo as always, lucid, with a perfectly clear mind, ironic, full of ideas, there was no inkling that it could end like this” .





“He wanted to tell me about the contract for one of his broadcasts, which needed to be renewed. And a new screenplay for the cinema that he had in mind ”, Assumma always explained.

“I had to go and see him on Friday morning, as I had done before. Then they warned me that he had suddenly gotten worse. And when I arrived he was already dead ”, concluded the lawyer.

Solemn funeral for Maurizio Costanzo

For the farewell to Maurizio Costanzo will be celebrated i solemn funerals Monday 27 February at 3 pm in the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo in Rome. This is the rite that is proclaimed in cases of mourning that particularly affect the common conscience.





The solemn funerals were arranged by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, to pay homage to a “great journalist who, with acumen, grace and professionalism, has gone through decades of Italian culture”.

From 25 February the funeral chamber will be set up from 10.30 to 18 in the Sala della Protomoteca in the Campidoglio, with entrance from the Portico del Vignola.



