Maria De Filippi, two-day stop for Men and Women: that's why

Maria De Filippi, two-day stop for Men and Women: that's why

Maria De Filippi will not be broadcast with Men and Women on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 April. The presenter will therefore return to the air after the Liberation Day bridge. The program will actually pause for a few days. At the moment Mediaset has arranged for the two dates to air the reruns of the first two episodes of “Luce dei tue occhi”, the fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno.

But in fact the episode that will be broadcast on April 26 is full of surprises. Indeed they will be protagonists Carola and Federico who have decided to move in together: “I was enchanted by her beauty. She has an intelligence that I admire very much, she is absolutely ambitious and we can talk a lot and in a calm way even about any problems”, said Fedrico Nicotera.

And his Carola, however, speaks of the first quarrels due to coexistence: “We quarreled twice. The first because he was anxious that I could leave him, the second because we were on the highway and he didn’t want me to drive because he was very considerate, and I didn’t I spoke to him for half an hour.” We will have to wait for Tuesday 26 April to understand what will be the new background on the couple who captivated Maria De Filippi’s audience.

