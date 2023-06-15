Maria De Filippi, what did you do after Berlusconi’s funeral? “Right to work.” The revelation

Countdown for the first episode of Temptation Island, aired on June 26th. Great expectations for Maria De Filippi’s reality show which will be broadcast on Canale 5 and will be hosted by Filippo Bisciglia. In the last few hours, the first two couples who will participate in the program have already been made public: Gabriela and Giuseppe, engaged for 7 years, and Alessia and Davide, together for 11 years. And for the big start, Maria De Filippi landed in Sardinia just 24 hours after saying goodbye to Silvio Berlusconi.

The famous Mediaset presenter followed to the letter the request that Pier Silvio Berlusconi made yesterday to all Mediaset employees. The second son of the ex prime minister had in fact ordered all those who work in the Rete del Biscione to return to work as before and to do so in memory of his late father: «Starting tomorrow, however, we click and we go back to being a company alive, full of energy and strength, as she has been throughout her life» said Silvio’s heir yesterday.

And here today Maria De Filippi has landed in Sardinia where she is preparing the new edition of the reality show, also denying the rumors that have been circulating on the web about a disease that would have affected her. The presenter seems to be fine and, while only a few hours ago she was sitting next to Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s partner, Silvia Toffanin, to give her comfort at the funeral of the former prime minister, now De Filippi has been seen intent on relaxing on the beach in the company of bull terrier Staffordshire Saki by Alessio Sakara, MMA world champion, and Raffaella Mennoia, the collaborator of De Filippi and curator of Temptation Island. The public eagerly awaits the start of the reality show, what will this edition hold?

