Maria Elizabeth “N” Linked to Trial for Femicide in Case of Brenda Guadalupe Trinidad’s Death

María Elizabeth “N” Linked to Femicide Trial for Death of Medical Student Brenda Guadalupe Trinidad

By decision of a judge, María Elizabeth “N” has been linked to the process for her alleged responsibility in the femicide of 24-year-old medical student Brenda Guadalupe Trinidad, who fell from the 13th floor of a building. María Elizabeth was arrested last Wednesday, October 4, and initial investigations suggest that she was a partner of the victim.

After her capture, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico revealed that María Elizabeth had attempted to divert the investigation, claiming that Brenda Guadalupe had jumped voluntarily. However, tests conducted on the young woman’s body indicated that she had suffered physical violence prior to her death, including struggles and scratches. Brenda Guadalupe was found to have scratches on both hands, suggesting that she had tried to defend herself before falling from the building.

During the hearing on Sunday, October 8, the judge ruled to link María Elizabeth “N” to the trial. She is currently being held in the Barrientos prison in Tlalnepantla. The case stems from an incident on May 14, 2022, in which an argument between the two women allegedly led to Brenda Guadalupe being pushed against a railing, causing her fatal fall.

The death of Brenda Guadalupe Trinidad sparked immediate concern and outcry from her family and the public. Her relatives criticized the authorities for their handling of the case, dubbing their actions “deficient and ill-treated.” Some media outlets also noted these concerns, including the perceived inconsistency of someone falling from such a tall building.

Brenda Guadalupe, who was in the 8th semester of her medical degree with only 15 days left to complete her studies, was recognized not only as an exemplary student but also as an advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights, feminism, and animal welfare. After her death, social media circulated images of Brenda Guadalupe wearing a robe, with calls for justice in her case.

María Elizabeth “N” will now face trial for the femicide of Brenda Guadalupe Trinidad, as authorities seek to bring justice to the victim and her grieving family.

