Maria Jesus Crespo Named New President of Business Association for Animal Health, Nutrition, and Welfare (ADIPREM)

Labiana’s director of R&D and Regulatory Affairs, Maria Jesus Crespo, has been appointed as the new president of the Business Association for Animal Health, Nutrition, and Welfare (ADIPREM). ADIPREM is an association that brings together 26 Spanish companies involved in manufacturing additives, premixes, and veterinary medicines.

During her two-year tenure, Crespo will represent, promote, and defend the interests of ADIPREM members and the sector as a whole. The association’s main focuses include food safety, sustainability, environmental care, health, and animal welfare. Crespo and the rest of the Board of Directors will gather concerns from members to devise an action plan accordingly.

One of Labiana’s main objectives as the president of ADIPREM is to increase the association’s visibility by acting as a spokesperson to the media and interest groups in the sector. This move aims to highlight the sector’s commitment to challenges such as antibiotic resistance and the improvement of the public image of feed and nutritional additives for food safety and animal welfare.

Labiana also aims to establish ADIPREM as a forum for consultation and dissemination of legislation that affects the food and animal health sector. This objective will help facilitate adaptation and compliance with regulations by providing clarity and management of queries to authorities.

Additionally, Labiana intends to promote and strengthen training sessions that cover various topics, including legislation, animal health, food safety, quality, and communication procedures with the administration. The company will also work towards protecting and promoting the image of the sector through synergies and collaborations.

Maria Jesus Crespo has a longstanding relationship with ADIPREM, having served as Labiana’s spokesperson since joining the association. She has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical-veterinary industry and holds a PhD in Veterinary Medicine from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

As the new president of ADIPREM, Crespo emphasizes Labiana’s commitment to promoting the interests of the association and providing visibility among interest groups. She aims to enhance the association’s work and establish it as an authoritative source for the present and future challenges of the animal health and welfare sector.

