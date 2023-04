Cefalù 09 April 2023 The Lord called Maria Pia SERIO to himself in RAIA. The body is located at his home located in Via Giovanni Meli – C / le B2 n.1 in Cefalù (PA). The funeral will take place on Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 15:00 in the Parish of S.Agata Vergine Martire in c.da Caldura in Cefalù. Immediately afterwards the body will be buried in the cemetery of Cefalù.