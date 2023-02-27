Hundreds of people are paying homage to Maurizio Costanzo in these hours, the journalist and conductor who died two days ago in Rome at the age of 84.

The chapelle ardente was set up in the Campidoglio. A coming and going of well-known faces and ordinary citizens who send messages of condolence to his wife, Maria De Filippi.

A gesture that represents the norm but which is causing widespread controversy due to someone’s behavior.

The presenter was approached by some fans who asked her to take a photo together, a “selfie”. She didn’t withdraw, always hiding her black sunglasses behind her, the ones she used yesterday too to hide the pain and tears. She lent herself to the photo of her, right in front of her husband’s coffin. Maybe not to be rude, maybe because she’s grieving, but the images began to circulate on social networks, triggering waves of criticism: “People don’t even know what respect is”, “it’s unworthy to even think of doing such a thing”, “a disgusting reality” are some of the comments.

(Unioneonline/s.s.)

