Home Health “Maria, shall we take a selfie?” Fans ask Maurizio Costanzo’s widow for a photo in front of her husband’s coffin: a wave of controversy
Health

“Maria, shall we take a selfie?” Fans ask Maurizio Costanzo’s widow for a photo in front of her husband’s coffin: a wave of controversy

by admin
“Maria, shall we take a selfie?” Fans ask Maurizio Costanzo’s widow for a photo in front of her husband’s coffin: a wave of controversy

Hundreds of people are paying homage to Maurizio Costanzo in these hours, the journalist and conductor who died two days ago in Rome at the age of 84.

news/Frame1″ width=”300″ height=”600″ data-multi-size=”300×250,300×251″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”],”vendors”:{“openwrap”:{“PROFILE_ID”:”2524″,”PUB_ID”:”158689″},”criteo”:{“NETWORK_ID”:”1939″,”PUBLISHER_SUB_ID”:”ATF_300X600,300x250_Amp”},”IndexExchange”:{“SITE_ID”:”717346″},”aps”:{“PUB_ID”:”3692″,”PARAMS”:{“amp”:”1″}}}}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

The chapelle ardente was set up in the Campidoglio. A coming and going of well-known faces and ordinary citizens who send messages of condolence to his wife, Maria De Filippi.

news/Bottom1″ width=”640″ height=”365″ data-multi-size=”300×1″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”]}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

A gesture that represents the norm but which is causing widespread controversy due to someone’s behavior.

The presenter was approached by some fans who asked her to take a photo together, a “selfie”. She didn’t withdraw, always hiding her black sunglasses behind her, the ones she used yesterday too to hide the pain and tears. She lent herself to the photo of her, right in front of her husband’s coffin. Maybe not to be rude, maybe because she’s grieving, but the images began to circulate on social networks, triggering waves of criticism: “People don’t even know what respect is”, “it’s unworthy to even think of doing such a thing”, “a disgusting reality” are some of the comments.

(Unioneonline/s.s.)

© breaking latest news

See also  Who took off the coat of Mars? – The solar wind strips off the Martian atmosphere-PanSci

You may also like

Primaries Pd, for the turnout the bar of...

Bills, good news, savings of 596 euros per...

Avezzano, defused World War II bomb of 454...

Expected snow in Chianti

Nokia changes its logo after 60 years and...

Nablus bombing in the West Bank, two Israeli...

Costanzo, Maria De Filippi at the funeral home:...

From the FDA go-ahead to the first do-it-yourself...

Pd primaries, polls closed: “Turnout around a million...

If you have this rare euro you are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy