Maria Sofia del Collegio responds to criticism after admission to the Siffredi Academy: “My father is a hypocrite, he should do therapy”

“I also feel like taking up my father’s public statements of the last few days to comment on them”. Thus begins, straight to the point, the post published in the last few hours by the very young creator Mariasofia Federico, already a well-known face on TV after his participation in the College, who recently made the headlines for his admission to Rocco Siffredi’s Academy. And for the comments of her father about her, who had expressed all her opposition to her daughter’s life choices, also expressing the terror that the newly eighteen year old could have been plagiarized by someone. “At the Mosquito he said he was a user of porn when he was young and that he also went to escorts, but he can’t make peace with the reality that I do the same thing», is the girl’s lunge. “This – he continues – makes me so sorry because it indicates that our category is the laughing stock of everyone even if then everyone exploits us for pleasure, and it is a sign of rare hypocrisy”. Maria Sofia’s broadside against her father does not end here: «A resolute person is able to grasp this contradiction and face it in therapy, avoiding unloading his anger and his incomprehension on a daughter for whom he should represent a reference model as well as a figure with whom to dialogue in order to grow together without prejudice». “So – she concludes – to her question, shared by my mother,” didn’t you want to change the world? I reply that there is nothing more revolutionary than grasping the profound inconsistency of these collective reactions and denouncing it by continuing to be myself in freedom».

«To a peer, I would talk about the risks»

The long message accompanies a two-minute and 40-minute video, in which the influencer tells how her parents wished her that “God would enter inside her, to bring her back to the right path”. But she specifies that, if she were to relate to some of her peers who intend to take the path of digital sex work, she would warn him of all the risks involved. “Statistics show that only a very small percentage of content creators are successful. The false myth of easy money has a price to pay: facing an uncertain future». That is: «Because of the narrow-mindedness that exists around, they could be fired, or not hired. And then we must tolerate the shame for the material that will inevitably be leaked ». «But in my case – she specifies -, it’s different: since I was 14 I’ve been used to receiving ruthless treatment from all of Italy for the ‘guilt’ of doing activism. So, I ask: is it right to ‘protect’ an individual like me from an ‘ugly and bad’ system, instead of supporting him in his struggle to change it? Blocking oneself out of fear and disgust towards an unknown dimension has led reality to remain as we see it now: sadly proposing to remain the same».

