«Maria Sofia, does dad decide? All porn actors with the dick of the others ». And she gets offended and replies like this

The pornattrice Valentina Nappi she expressed herself on what is becoming a real media case linked to the 18-year-old Maria Sofia Federico and its participation in the Rocco Siffredi Academy. By sharing the video in which the girl explains that Rocco Siffredi would have confirmed to her father that no sex scenes involving her daughter will be filmed, Valentina Nappi replied: «A woman who in 2023 lets her father decide for her shouldn’t have the right to vote”.

Maria Sofia Federico did not like this statement and indulged in a long outburst on social media. Here’s what she said.

In the tweet, as well as in the comments, the porn star Valentina Nappi expressed herself on the Maria Sofia Federico case in a harsh and harsh way: «All porn actors with the cu * o of others» and again, «She is much more beautiful than me. Pity you don’t have a quarter of my courage.’

Maria Sofia Federico’s answer

«Hi Valentina, I read the Tweet you made about me and I would like to reply – writes Maria Sofia Federico on Instagram -. In the meantime, I found your insinuation that I would not have the right to vote because my father controls me and that I would not have a quarter of your courage indelicate. This annoys me because you commented on this scandal without looking at everything else and what I was humiliated by my father on the radio in front of the whole country being described as the reason why my family is destroyed,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the long outburst, the young aspiring porn actress complains to Valentina Nappi about her indelicacy: «I would like to talk about the tears I have made and the great loneliness I have felt in recent years due to my battles. As much as I screamed to argue with my father the moment he denied me the Academy, blood came out of my throat ».

Maria Sofia Federico, hoping to one day be able to have a friendship with her colleague Valentina Nappi, concludes: “Do not judge situations you do not know superficially to avoid offending others”.

