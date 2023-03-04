Home Health Maria Teresa Reale wins The Voice Senior 2023- breaking latest news
AND Maria Theresa Royalof the Team Clementinothe winner of the third edition of The Voice Seniorthe talent show hosted on Rai 1 by Antonella Clerici and dedicated to the over 60s. The winner is awarded the publication of her own album with the Universal label.

Maria Teresa, 61, conquered the audience of the first Rai network by interpreting Oggi sono io, the historic ballad by Alex Britti, but in Mina’s version. Born in Sora (Frosinone), the winner of The Voice Senior 2023 in the eighties he sang in piano bars, only to then devote himself to teaching. In the final evening she prevailed over the other three super finalists: Paul Piluso (Riches and Poors), Lisa Malosperti (Loredana Bertè) e Alex Sure (Clementino).

