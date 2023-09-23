Home » María Victoria Mateos Inducted into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca for Contributions to Hematology Research
Health

María Victoria Mateos Inducted into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca for Contributions to Hematology Research

by admin
María Victoria Mateos Inducted into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca for Contributions to Hematology Research

María Victoria Mateos, a professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Salamanca and a specialist in Hematology, was inducted into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca on Thursday. The prestigious event took place at the Paraninfo of the Major Schools and was presided over by Francisco Santiago Lozano Sánchez, the president of the Royal Academy.

Other notable attendees included José Miguel Mateos Roco, the vice-rector for Research and Transfer; Cándido Martín Luengo, the vice president of the Royal Academy; and Juan Fernando Masa Jiménez, the general secretary.

During the session, Mateos delivered a speech titled “Investigation in Hematology: the Multiple myeloma as a model” after the reading of the act of election.

María Victoria Mateos’ induction into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca is a testament to her contributions and expertise in the field of Hematology. Her research in Multiple myeloma has made significant advancements in understanding and treating this disease.

See also  Menarini Group Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Extending EU Approval of ORSERDU®...

You may also like

(Anti-doping) Carabinieri NAS: visit of the new Commander...

Protect Your Liver: Say No to Harmful Foods

Authorization to be able to cut pig carcasses...

Understanding Restless Legs Syndrome: A Comprehensive Infographic

LIVE F1 Japan, Ferrari challenges Verstappen for pole,...

Piazza Saffi Transformed into an Open-Air Gym: Sportlì...

The “Active Kids School for inclusive Emilia-Romagna” project...

The Impact of Robotics in Medicine: Revolutionizing Diagnosis,...

Covid, in the USA the swab is ordered...

The Gluten-Free Piadina: A Tasty and Healthy Twist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy