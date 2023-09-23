María Victoria Mateos Inducted into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca for Contributions to Hematology Research

María Victoria Mateos, a professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Salamanca and a specialist in Hematology, was inducted into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca on Thursday. The prestigious event took place at the Paraninfo of the Major Schools and was presided over by Francisco Santiago Lozano Sánchez, the president of the Royal Academy.

Other notable attendees included José Miguel Mateos Roco, the vice-rector for Research and Transfer; Cándido Martín Luengo, the vice president of the Royal Academy; and Juan Fernando Masa Jiménez, the general secretary.

During the session, Mateos delivered a speech titled “Investigation in Hematology: the Multiple myeloma as a model” after the reading of the act of election.

María Victoria Mateos’ induction into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamanca is a testament to her contributions and expertise in the field of Hematology. Her research in Multiple myeloma has made significant advancements in understanding and treating this disease.

