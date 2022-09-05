Home Health Marica Pellegrinelli, the model’s health problems: the disease that entered her life
Marica Pellegrinelli is suffering from a pathology that causes her important ailments and forces her to take drugs.

Marica Pellegrinelli he is having a happy time in his life. The ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti in fact, he rediscovered love after breaking up with the famous singer. For some months Marica Pellegrinelli has been in a relationship with the deejay and music producer William Djokoas can be seen from the many posts on Instagram of those directly involved who wanted to make their link public after having ‘preserved’ it for a certain period.

The meeting between Pellegrinelli and the deejay of a Cameroonian father and a Dutch-Ukrainian mother took place in Ibizawhere the artist had been called for an evening: from that moment on the two have become inseparable.

As mentioned, the 34-year-old was married to Eros Ramazzotti: from their union two children were born, Raffaela Maria e Gabrio Tullio. The eldest was born in 2011 and turned 11 a few weeks ago, while Gabrio Tullio was born in 2015 and is 7 years old.

Marica Pellegrinelli invites fans to take medical exams

marica pellegrinelli

Although the moment seems to be particularly peaceful, Marica Pellegrinelli he often reaches out to fans on social media to talk about a disorder discovered a few years ago. In fact, already in 2019, the model published a post on Instagram to talk about a disease that had been making her suffer for some time but that she had been diagnosed late. A pathology not of such a seriousness as to worry, but nonetheless disabling.

That’s why Ramazzotti’s ex wanted to put the post high on his profile, in such a way as to remind everyone of carry out medical tests in case of any suspicious disturbance. For the 34-year-old, in fact, prevention is a decisive weapon, given that the disease remained silent in her for several years before manifesting itself. But what exactly is it about?

As the model explained on Instagram, the pathology in question is one acute thyroiditis which causes you major health problems. As mentioned, acute thyroiditis is fortunately not a serious disease, but it cannot be solved: Pellegrinelli must therefore taking medications to regulate your thyroid which produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormones.

The 34-year-old model will have to take these medicines for the rest of her life so she can have an existence less conditioned from this problem. Certainly Marica Pellegrinelli can count on the support of William Djoko, alongside her to support her in this battle.

