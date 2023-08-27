Marines Killed in Plane Crash during Multinational Training Exercise in Australia

Three Marines were killed and five others were critically injured when a plane crashed on Melville Island, off Australia’s north coast, during a multinational training exercise. The incident occurred on Sunday during a routine training exercise involving the MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. There were a total of 23 people onboard the aircraft, all of whom were Marines. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The Marines were participating in the Predators Run exercise, which involves hundreds of troops from the United States, Australia, the Philippines, East Timor, and Indonesia. The exercise, which focuses on land, sea, and air operations, is centered around Melville Island and is scheduled to continue until September 7th.

Melville Island, which is indigenously owned, is mainly covered by tropical forests and has a population of around 1,000 inhabitants, mostly indigenous. The injured were transported to the Royal Darwin Hospital, located about 60 miles south of the island, for treatment.

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, described the incident as “tragic” and assured that his government’s focus is on providing support and assistance to those affected. The Australian defense department is actively involved in providing practical assistance on the ground.

The incident was captured on video, and authorities have deployed helicopters and planes to transport the remaining injured individuals from the remote location. The crashed Osprey was one of two that had flown from Darwin to Melville on the fateful day.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Australia expressed their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. They also appreciated the support and assistance from Australian first responders, emphasizing the strong friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The incident highlights the intensified military cooperation between the United States and Australia in recent years. Just last month, four Australian soldiers died during exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the Queensland coast. The crash has raised concerns about the safety of military training exercises and the need for thorough investigations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

