Happy birthday Mario Balotelli! The footballer celebrated his 33rd birthday with a long session in the gym, as documented on social networks. Balotelli, also known as Super Mario, expressed his gratitude for the well-wishes but made it clear that he had no intention of skipping training even on his special day. In an Instagram story, he shared a heartfelt birthday message from his 11-year-old daughter, Pia, whom he had with his ex-partner Raffaella Fico.

In other news, Balotelli has found love again at 33. After unsuccessfully trying to rekindle his relationship with Raffaella Fico, the former partner of Inter, Milan, and Monza, Balotelli has ended his relationship with Francesca Monti, which lasted a couple of years. The couple was even on the brink of getting married before things fell apart. Now, Balotelli has started a new relationship with Cecilia, a charming blonde whom he was recently spotted within the city of Venice. Balotelli is already a father to Lion, born in 2017 from a previous relationship.

In other related news, the Corriere dello Sport is offering a subscription to its digital edition. Subscribers will have access to matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, and previews. The newspaper ensures that they will always be with their readers, providing news in the way they want it.

Overall, it seems like a momentous time for Mario Balotelli both personally and professionally, as he continues to make strides in his football career and finds love once again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

