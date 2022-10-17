Home Health Mario Cipollini sentenced in first instance to 3 years for injuries and threats to his ex-wife. The prosecutor had asked for 2 years and 6 months
Mario Cipollini sentenced in first instance to 3 years for injuries and threats to his ex-wife. The prosecutor had asked for 2 years and 6 months

Mario Cipollini sentenced in first instance to 3 years for injuries and threats to his ex-wife. The prosecutor had asked for 2 years and 6 months

Mario Cipollini was sentenced in the first instance to 3 years in prison. The Court of Lucca thus decided following the charges of injuries e threats to the ex-wife Sabrina Landucci. The former cyclist was also sentenced for threats to Landucci’s new companion, Silvio Giusti. Cipollini will have to compensate his ex-wife with 80 thousand euros and Giusti with 5 thousand euros. To the Corriere della Sera the defense lawyer explains that this is “a starting point, once we have read the reasons we will challenge the sentence”. In the process the pm Letizia Cai he had asked for 2 years and 6 months.

In the acts of indictment the Public Prosecutor of Lucca had argued that the cyclist had committed “a series of acts damaging the physical and mental integrity” of his ex-wife “with punches, slaps, kicks, with injuries and death threats ”. Cipollini was denounced in 2017, shortly after the separation from Landucci. The woman explained how her ex-husband grabbed her by the neck while they were in one lecture with other people. The sprinter was then indicted in 2019. Over the course of a deposition during the trial, Landucci claimed that in 2012 “Mario he put the gun to my head during a fight. She threatened me and there pistol it was loaded “. Following the conviction Landucci – sister of Marcoformer goalkeeper of the Fiorentina – he declared: “It is a difficult sentence to comment on but I am happy. Even though it was a very difficult journey and today was a difficult day “, and then added” the thing that hurt me most of all is the image of madre inadequate that was given to me ”.

