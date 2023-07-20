Home » MARIO GLUTEN FREE – LA MELIGA
Health

MARIO GLUTEN FREE – LA MELIGA

by admin

Brand name: MARIO GLUTEN FREE

Name: LA MELIGA

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: July 20, 2023

Documentation

Recall model MARIO GLUTEN FREE – LA MELIGA

20-07-2023 – PDF

(495.9 Kb)

See also  Corona News: Why vaccination damage is so difficult to prove

You may also like

Delay the aging process: 5 tips on how...

Public Administration Workers Receive Long-Awaited One-Time Bonus: Amounts...

Troina (Enna), woman killed in the street: her...

Gregor Peter Schmitz: The star editor-in-chief about the...

The Benefits of Weight Lifting for Women: Why...

Chronic intestinal diseases (Kids), advice for a safe...

Understanding Bipolar Disorder: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Daily...

How to prevent cardiovascular damage – breaking latest...

Beautiful holiday sayings for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

The Rise of Self-Harm Among Adolescents: Understanding the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy