0
Brand name: MARIO GLUTEN FREE
Name: LA MELIGA
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: July 20, 2023
Documentation
Recall model MARIO GLUTEN FREE – LA MELIGA
(495.9 Kb)
