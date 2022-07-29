It’s safe to say that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn’t coming anytime soon, especially considering the wave of DLC that’s coming. The Booster Course Pass DLC will feature tons of ridiculous new courses in different waves. Tracks from previous Mario Kart games are making a comeback, and your favorites are sure to be featured throughout the DLC release schedule. But what’s in store for the new DLC in Wave 2 of its Booster Course Pass?

In its first iteration, Mario Kart 8 was released on the Wii U in May 2014. The game was released to critical acclaim and would go on to become the best-selling Wii U game in history.

It’s such a great game that they released it twice. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an enhanced version of the game released for the Nintendo Switch. It includes all the DLC from the first version and introduces new playable characters. Ongoing DLC ​​will make it even more “Luxury!”

The original version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe contains 48 courses. This includes all the DLC lessons and content released for the first game in one package. These courses incorporate all the original tracks and classic courses from the Mario Kart series. Some tracks have even received updates to accommodate the game’s “anti-gravity” mechanic, which sends racers upside-down bumps on their way to the finish line.

The first wave of DLC tracks was released on March 18, 2022. The new Booster Course Pass Wave 2 DLC adds two new cups: Turnip and Propeller, available on other Nintendo consoles including the Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Wii, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo DS. All of these tracks will be available in August 2022 Released on the 4th.

The Radish Cup has four new courses, and they’re pretty cool. The first mobile version of Mario Kart Tour from the popular racing series. It includes the New York minute level, allowing racers to pass Manhattan-themed courses.

It also contains Mario Track 3 lessons from the original Super Mario Kart for Super Nintendo. If you liked the N64 version of the game, you might remember the Calimari desert stage, with its large trains designed to hinder racers.

Starting with Mario Kart DS, the Waluigi Pinball track is back, much to the chagrin of some players who were frustrated when they heard its name.

For the Propeller Cup, the Tour’s Sydney Sprint class is making a comeback, as well as an updated snow track from the Game Boy Advance iteration of Mario Kart. Mario Kart Wii’s Mushroom Canyon track also returns. The Wave 2 pack will also release a brand new track called Sky-High Sundae. It looks like it’s straight from the Sugar Rush Racers game in Wreck-It Ralph.

There’s no shortage of new content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and all the DLC waves will be complete by the end of 2023. The entire DLC costs $24.99, but Nintendo Switch Online members who own the expansion pack can get the DLC for free.

If you have already purchased the DLC for the first wave, no additional purchases are required. Just sit back and wait for the track to come out! Wave 2 will be released on August 4th. Keep an eye on Distractify for more information on future Waves!