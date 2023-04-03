It is not the first time that the Catania singer-songwriter Mario Venuti, who has chosen to live in the Piazza Federico di Svevia area, has denounced the state of incivility in which Catania finds itself and, in particular, the neighborhood in which he lives. He had already done it with a post on Facebook a few months ago and he did it again yesterday, again with a post. This time, however, with the aggravating circumstance of having received a kick in the chest. He himself tells what happened to him.







“Catania is a city in the hands of criminals. This morning (yesterday for the reader, ed.) I was attacked with a violent kick to the chest, backhanded, like a martial arts move. Reason: a trivial difficulty in proximity between my dog ​​and his two pit bulls, according to him very aggressive. He got angry when I asked him if they were insured. Keeping aggressive dogs (the owner in this case is much more aggressive than his dogs) entails serious responsibilities in the event of accidents with children, adults or other dogs. The question struck him as a cop question and made him nervous. However I had walked away seen the character. I was setting off and had already walked about 20 meters when he started chasing me, guilty of having said something to a boy who had witnessed the scene.





“Still parrannu?” At which he came up behind me and kicked me violently from the back. Reporting it is useless. Except that I don’t know who he is and I should file a useless complaint against unknown persons. I think it’s nothing lieutenant, so I’d spend time, money and stress to find myself with a handful of flies. Besides, I’d still have to leave the neighborhood to avoid reprisals. So, having taken the hit, I can’t do anything but try to forget what happened.