Marion Bender: Getting up starts in your head – nothing stops you

Teltow. – “Marion Bender’s book showed me that everyone has a ‘disability’,” Marion Glück states: “Some physically and most of them mentally. When I read the manuscript of her book, I didn’t expect the amazing mental help that Marion Bender offers in dealing with these disabilities.”

Marion Glück is not alone in this opinion. Since Marion Bender’s book “Getting up begins in the mind. Nothing prevents you” was published in early February 2023 and is making a name for itself. On the one hand, through her book, the author gives a deep insight into her (mental) life with the disability: paraplegia down the neck. This deliberately gripping autobiography takes the reader to all the ups and downs that today’s keynote speaker has experienced over the past thirty years since her fatal riding accident and disability.

On the other hand, because Marion Bender, in an evaluative chapter of her book, questions the common view of disabilities, the goals of medical treatment and other help.

Finally another book about disabilities and what help makes sense

Her publisher refers to the sentence that immediately impressed her: “Marion Bender writes that she first had to be hit by a hammer in order to be able to lead her happy hammer life today. This idea is new: not seeing a disability as a hurdle, but as a help. As an aid to a new life that can be better than what would have been possible without this disability.”

This radical approach fascinated her just as much as the personality of Marion Bender and her CV: At the age of 21, at the beginning of her career as a professional show jumper, she broke her neck in a riding accident, was paralyzed from the neck down for years – against the will of her doctors and Doctors have regained much of their mobility on their own. Despite the disability.

Today, her dynamic presence as a keynote speaker is a real help to many people with disabilities and their families and friends. Not to mention their practical offers of help.

Therefore, Marion Glück summarizes, the complex book creation, book cover concept and photo shoot as part of her series “Book therapy – healing through sharing, healing through reading” was a collaboration “at eye and heart level”: “Marion Bender’s book sees itself as an aid for People who are ashamed of their disability or devastated by ugly life issues. And since everyone sooner or later goes through a difficult phase, the provocative statement that the majority of disabilities are invisible is correct. Because a disability is usually “only” present in the head.”

This is how help works: Disabilities are stuck in the head – and have to be eliminated there

The title of the book fits, because getting up (from whatever misery or disability you want to get up from) must first begin in your head. “Otherwise it won’t happen,” Marion Glück points out. “But if you dare to stand up like that, miraculous things are possible. Just like Marion Bender. If conventional medicine had its way, she shouldn’t even be able to lift her little finger today. Despite everything, today she walks over a hundred meters without outside help. Craziness!”

Marion Glück is certain that the world must experience this unique, entertaining and moving life story: “Even if it is to read an incredibly exciting life story. But also to follow Marion Bender’s attitude as an example and to get help for self-help. For example when dealing with someone else’s or one’s own disabilities.”

Marion Bender has mastered every hurdle so far. This also applies to the date for the cover photo: Marion Bender was supposed to stand on a pillar without help – in front of a well-visited Berlin museum building. The pressure was correspondingly enormous.

Has Marion Bender cleared this hurdle? “Quite confidently and without help,” Marion Glück remembers. “Anything else would have surprised me.”

As the world‘s first and only fortunaut, multi-entrepreneur Marion Glück explores her extraordinary “universe of happiness”. This therapeutic and holistic conglomerate combines lived spirituality with high-quality, interlocking units, such as writing coaching including book publishing, financial and business expertise and individual potential development. Not only decision-makers benefit from the leadership, dedication and competence of the former group manager, bank clerk and naval officer, but all curious people who want to surpass themselves.

