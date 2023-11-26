Mark Wahlberg’s Early Morning Routine: Why He Gets Up at 3:30 AM

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Gets Up at 3:30 in the Morning

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has opened up about his unusual sleeping habits and why he chooses to rise at 3:30 in the morning. The 52-year-old, known for his dedication to fitness for his movie roles, revealed that as long as he can get his eight hours of sleep at some point during the day, he is able to take advantage of the early hours of the morning to continue with his personal activities.

Wahlberg shared with E! News, “As long as I have my eight hours, I can do my thing. Lately I’ve been getting up at 3:30. I don’t want to do all my personal things: exercise, my prayer time in the middle of the day and then try to play golf.”

The “Father Stu” star, who shares four children with his wife Rhea Durham, explained that he tries to get everything done before his children wake up and typically falls asleep early at night. He also mentioned that he allows himself two days a week off from his intense regimen, but his youngest daughter is even more disciplined than him, particularly in sticking to her equestrian schedule.

Wahlberg’s dedication to his fitness and personal routine serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the importance of discipline and hard work in achieving personal goals. Despite admitting that his daughter is more disciplined than him, Wahlberg’s commitment to his routine suggests that he will continue to push himself to be the best version of himself.