Heidelberg – With the combination of the drugs venetoclax and 5-azacitidine, a new, effective and more tolerable alternative to chemotherapy for the treatment of AML has been available for several years. But for some patients, the drug combination does not work. Doctors and scientists from the German Cancer Research Center, the Heidelberg Stem Cell Institute HI-STEM* and the Heidelberg University Hospital have now developed a marker for therapy response: patients only respond to the new therapy if the leukemia stem cells express a specific combination of cell death-inhibiting proteins at.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common and very aggressive form of blood cancer in adults. Until recently, only high-dose chemotherapy was available to treat the disease. But for about half of those affected, especially the elderly or frail people, this stressful treatment is out of the question.

The active ingredient venetoclax has been approved for several years. The survival of AML cells depends on certain proteins that suppress programmed cell death – apoptosis. Venetoclax specifically inhibits the anti-apoptotic protein BCL-2, which leukemia cells use to protect themselves from cell death, thereby keeping AML in check. A combination of venetoclax and the epigenetic drug 5-azacitidine (Ven/Aza) has significantly improved the treatment of patients for whom high-dose chemotherapy is not an option – and is comparatively well tolerated.

It is therefore currently being examined whether this combination of active ingredients is also suitable as a so-called first-line treatment for younger or physically fit AML patients, thereby sparing them high-dose chemotherapy. However, not every AML patient responds to the drug combination. In some cases, the leukemia cells are resistant from the start. “Until now there have been no predictive markers that can reliably predict a response to venetoclax,” says Andreas Trumpp, head of department at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and director of the stem cell institute HI-STEM in Heidelberg.

Together with colleagues from the Heidelberg University Hospital, Alexander Waclawiczek, Aino-Maija Leppä and Simon Renders in the Trumpp team were now looking for characteristics in blood and bone marrow samples from AML patients treated with Ven/Aza that correlate with the response to the therapy. The researchers realized that a small population of cells that exhibit characteristics of leukemia stem cells is responsible for the response to therapy. If these cells express a certain combination of proteins of the BCL-2 family, the Ven/Aza combination can induce programmed cell death in the leukemia stem cells and thus arrest AML.

BCL-2, a known inhibitor of apoptosis, is a member of a family of proteins involved in the regulation of programmed cell death. The Heidelberg research team discovered that it is not just the amount of BCL-2 in the leukemia stem cells that determines the Ven/Aza response, but that the amount of certain members of the BCL-2 family is important. From this they derived the so-called “MAC score” (“Mediators of Apoptosis Combinatorial Score”), which expresses the quantitative ratio of the proteins BCL-2, BCL-xL and MCL-1 in the AML stem cells and can be determined by flow cytometry . The higher the score, the longer the treatment success lasted.

“We can thus provide an inexpensive test that provides reliable information after just a few hours as to whether AML responds to Ven/Aza and thus the stressful high-dose chemotherapy can be avoided,” says study leader Andreas Trumpp. The test can be used by anyone well-equipped hematology laboratory to determine the best possible course of treatment for leukemia patients.” The results are to be further evaluated in prospective clinical studies together with Carsten Müller-Tidow at the Heidelberg University Hospital V before the test can be used in the routine care of AML patients.

*The Heidelberg Institute for Stem Cell Technology and Experimental Medicine (HI-STEM) gGmbH was founded in 2008 as a public-private partnership by the DKFZ and the Dietmar Hopp Foundation.

