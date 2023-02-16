Finance by Andrea Fontana and Stefania Arcudi In red Wall Street. Higher-than-expected producer prices in the United States temporarily dampened enthusiasm in the morning, when Milan had climbed to the top since January 2022 and London at an all-time high. At Piazza Affari the accounts push a group of pipes. Bicocca resists after Sinochem denial on share sale

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – The European Stock Exchanges, after an initial negative reaction to US data, they started running again to return to the highs of the day when Wall Street moving in negative territory, especially after producer prices reinforced fears of a hawkish Fed for much longer. In Europe, meanwhile, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagardehe tried to shed some light, anticipating that the Eurotower will proceed with a further rate increase of 50 basis points, to then “evaluate the next path”. Fabio Panettaa member of the Executive Committee of the ECB, underlined the need for the institute to consider the risk that “monetary tightening is excessive”, as well as the possibility that its action may prove to be insufficient.

Thus the European indices move in no particular order, with the FTSE MIB which however remains positive as the CAC 40 Paris. Weaker the DAX 30 of Frankfurt while the FT-SE 100 of London retreats from the historical record at 8,047 points.

On the currency, it weakens the euro/dollar which returns below 1.07 to January levels.

New round of US data, producer prices above expectations

New round of data from the United States, numbers that enrich the picture for the next Fed moves. The attention was mainly focused on producer prices, increased in January by 0.7% compared to the previous month, against expectations for a rise of 0.4%. The December figure was revised from -0.5% to -0.2%. Compared to a year earlier, prices increased by 6% in January, down from the 6.2% year-on-year recorded in December. On the work front, down by a thousand le claims for unemployment benefits to 194 thousand, against expectations for a figure of 200 thousand. On the construction front: -4.5% new construction sites in January, +0.1% building permits, worse than estimates. Finally, in February, the conditions of the manufacturing sector in the Philadelphia area they remained negative, worsening further (index dropped from -8.9 points to -24.3, against expectations for a -7.8; it was the eighth negative figure in the last nine months).

Milan holds with Tenaris in rallies. Pirelli maintains upside

Piazza Affari rises, with the FTSE MIB driven by Tenaris brilliant after all. It also remains in marked progress Pirelli & C pushed in the morning by the rumors of a new reorganization arriving for the group currently controlled by the Chinese Sinochem, which has denied wanting to sell its stake in the Bicocca group. The stock had managed to gain more than 5% in the first part of the session.

Among other titles, weak Interpump Group with profit taking after the accounts while highlighting David Campari which exploits the performance in Paris of the Pernod Ricard group. In the rest of Europe leap of Commerzbankdrops to Zurich Nestle which reported a contraction in profits in 2022.

On Wall Street quarterly still in focus

On US stocks, the stock of Hasbro is up, after a quarterly quarter slightly higher than expected, with earnings per share of 1.31 dollars, against expectations for 1.29 dollars, on revenues of 1.686 billion, equal to expectations. The title of Rokuv flies by more than 10%, after the streaming platform recorded a lower-than-expected loss and higher-than-consensus revenues; the loss was $1.70 per share, vs. expectations for -$1.73; revenues equal to 867 million, with the consensus at 802 million. The title of Cisco Systems is the best on the Dow Jones after the tech company raised its outlook for 2023 following a better-than-expected quarterly. Just another stock up on the Dow Jones, that of UnitedHealth.

BTp, 10-year yield remains above 4.3%

Little moved it spread BTp/Bund after the clear increase recorded in the last session. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 186 basis points, up by 1 cent compared to the 185 points of the previous closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP was stable at 4.32%, unchanged compared to the previous day’s reference.

Oil returns to rise. The price of gas is falling

After three sessions down the petrolium returns to rise, remaining in any case in the trading range of the last few sessions. Investors are eyeing the rise question in Chinaon the one hand, while on the other the US crude inventories in the last week they have risen above forecasts leading to commodity sell-offs in the previous session. Gas prices traded in Amsterdam are down, below 53 euros per MWh.

