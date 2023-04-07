Marquez is recovering from the fracture of the 1st metacarpal of his right hand sustained in Portimao in the accident with Oliveira: “I’m going back to the gym, I’m slowly recovering”, wrote the Honda rider on Instagram. The 8-times world champion, after missing the GP of Argentina, aims to return to Austin (live on Sky from 14 to 16 April). Still to be understood, however, when the Court of Appeal will rule on the appeal presented by the team for the double long lap penalty

