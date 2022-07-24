Mars has the largest canyon system in the solar system, the Valles Marineris, which, if it were on Earth, would stretch from the northern tip of Norway to the end of Sicily, Italy. New color images of the Mariner Valley recently captured by the European Mars Express rover show incredible surface detail and once again bring to light just how deep the canyon is.

The Valley of the Mariners across Mars is like the Grand Canyon across the United States, but the latter is quite small compared to the former, because the Valley of the Mariners is 4,000 kilometers long, 200 kilometers wide, and 7 kilometers deep, almost a Grand Canyon. It is 10 times as long, 20 times as wide and 5 times as deep, making it the largest canyon system in the entire solar system.

In addition, the Grand Canyon was formed by the erosion of rocks by the Colorado River, but the Mariner Valley is believed to have been formed by the drift of tectonic plates.

In the latest color image taken by the European Mars Express, the diverse surface features of Mars are once again shown. The two rifts that make up the western part of the Vale Mariner can be seen, and to the left (south) is the 840-kilometer-long Ius Canyon ( Ius Chasma) and on the right (north) is the 805 km long Tithonium Chasma.

There is a piece of dark sand at the top of the Titonullilin canyon to contrast the photo. The European Space Agency said that the sand may have come from the nearby Tharsis volcano group; there are 2 light-colored mounds next to the dark sand dunes, which are actually They are mountains more than 3,000 meters high, whose surfaces have been severely eroded by strong Martian winds, suggesting they are made of more fragile material than the surrounding rocks.

There is also a series of smaller bumps between the two mounds, and Mars Express surveys have shown that there are hydrous sulfate minerals in the area, indicating that these bumps may have formed when liquid evaporated in the cracks.

▲ Detail of Titonulli Forest Canyon.

Equally fascinating is the rough surface of Ius Canyon. As tectonic plates separate, they appear to form jagged triangular rocks that look like rows of shark teeth, though these have also collapsed and eroded over time. .

(Image credit: European Space Agency)