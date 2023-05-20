Home » Martin Amis died, he was 73 years old
Martin Amis died, he was 73 years old

Martin Amis, British author whose caustic, erudite and darkly comic novels redefined British fiction in the 1980s and 1990s died Friday at his home in Florida, USA. He was 73 years old. The New York Times reports it.

Isabel Fonseca, wife of Martin Amis and in turn author, announced that a tumor of the esophagus was the cause of death. The same disease that killed friend and writer Christopher Hitchens in 2011. Together with Salman Rushdie, Ian McEwan and Julian Barnes, Martin Amis was among the authors who defined the British literary scene of the 1980s. Among his most celebrated works of his, the novel ‘Money‘, from 1984.

Right now Martin Amis is starring in Cannes, through the film ‘The Zone of Interest’ by British director Jonathan Glazer, an adaptation of his 2019 novel of the same name.

