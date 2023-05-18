Martin Ehlers: “Don’t shake hands anymore” / The pulmonologist and jazz pianist …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

For Martin Ehlers, the lungs are the super organ par excellence. However, its importance only became during the corona pandemic recognized by modern medicine. “We have to acknowledge that the lungs are the central point of attack in our modern, civilized world. The corona pandemic has shown how vulnerable the airways are,” judges Ehlers, pulmonologist, allergist, internist and head of an institute for clinical contract research in Hamburg, in an interview with the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

The pulmonologist was missing from the advisory staff

Today, when the 61-year-old looks back at the beginning of the pandemic, he wonders why not a single pulmonologist on the federal government’s advisory board and not a single family doctor was there – just an intensive care doctor. This selection, in his view, was one “giant misjudgment”. “In the case of a disease that takes place in the lungs, you should bring in the specialists for the organ,” thinks Ehlers, who is a part-time jazz pianist and performs regularly with the “Martin Ehlers Trio”.

Protect the lungs with fiber

In his book “Restart for the lungs”, published by Riva Verlag, Ehlers explains what threatens the lungs. For example the climate crisis, rising temperatures, air pollution and water shortages. According to the specialist, however, lung health can be strengthened by eating a high-fiber diet, which also protects the mucous membrane of the intestinal flora. Both organs – intestines and lungs – are connected to each other, explains Ehlers: “Through the gut, we feed our lungs and arm ourselves against attacks from the modern world.” His health tip is also: “Stop shaking hands. Close your mouth and only breathe through your nose!”

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” 5B/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell