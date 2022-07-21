News/2022-07/154668ca708cec49c8a9ebeeece93b58.jpg?versionId=YgGKExRnjmgL7q_UpLQ5EZzrJh0PdpOC” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The well-known PS4 masterpiece “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” (Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered) is about to land on the PC platform on August 12, 2022, including Steam and the Epic Games Store. The PC version features, hardware requirements and Pre-order bonus.

The rendering engine of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” PC version imports ray tracing reflections. Players only need to use NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series or above or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card to enable this effect, and have different levels of light. Tracking options.

It also supports NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), which can use Tensor Cores of GeForce RTX 20 / 30 series GPUs for deep learning operations, DLSS will convert low-resolution video to high-resolution, DLAA It focuses on anti-aliased rendering, reducing the burden on CUDA Core.

The rendering system provides more quality and calculation options of varying degrees, including SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, etc. It also supports windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen modes. In addition to the standard 16:9 output resolution, it also provides 21:9, 32:9 and other ultra-wide screens, or NVIDIA Surround three-screen mode.

In terms of hardware requirements, GeForce GTX 950 graphics card is required for minimum 720p / 30 fps graphics, but GTX 1060 graphics card is recommended for 1080p / 60 fps graphics; RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6900 XT is recommended for 1440p / 60 fps ray tracing, and 4K / 60p ray tracing is recommended Tracking requires an RTX 3080 or RX 6950 XT. In addition, the storage space also needs to be at least 75GB.

In addition to the basic mouse and keyboard, the PC version also supports various controls and haptic feedback functions of the PlayStation DualSense wireless controller. Of course, it also supports cloud saves from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Pre-order bonuses before release include:

Iron Spider Suit, Unique Punk Spider Suit, Original Swiftness Unlock Spider Drone Combat Gear in advance

5 additional skill points

Interested friends can visit Steam or Epic Games Store to pre-order.