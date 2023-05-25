Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, month of release confirmed by two other journalists

The month of exit Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was confirmed by two other journalists, specifically Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz and Andy Robinson of VGC: both agree in saying that the new episode of the Insomniac Games series will arrive in stores in September 2023.

As you recall, this is the same prediction made by Jason Schreier, who indicated September as a possible release month for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and can usually count on very reliable sources.

Dring also argued his position on the basis of the strategies implemented in the past by Sony, which usually tends to avoid launching its first party during the fourth quarter of the year.

The reason? The presence of numerous thick third party productions, and in this case in the list there is also Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will be released in October according to several leaks.